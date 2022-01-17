One of the only positives from the Vols’ loss at Kentucky was their offense clicked for the first time in a month.
Despite falling to the Wildcats by a 28-point margin, No. 24 Tennessee scored 70+ points for the first time since Dec. 22, shot 53% from the field and above 40% from three for the first time since Dec. 14. The Vols’ 11 three-pointers were their most since making 11 against USC Upstate on Dec. 14.
The Vols hope that breakout will carry over into their Tuesday night matchup with Vanderbilt at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville.
“We still think we have proven we can make shots if we will let it come in the flow of what we are doing,” Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes said. “Guys are so anxious to make a shot that they are rushing things. We keep talking about taking care of the ball. It's just not being anxious and when it comes in the flow. If we do what we are supposed to do offensively, it will work. It will work.”
Santiago Vescovi was the Vols’ leading scorer in the loss. He put up 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting with a 4-for-6 mark from three-point range. With those 4 made threes, Vescovi has made 46 triples in 16 games. He is on pace to finish with 89 threes for the season, which would be the seventh-most made threes in program history.
Vescovi is the Vols’ leading scorer (14.0 points per game) this season, and he has been the Vols’ most consistent player as they lost three of their past five games. It’s ironic that when Tennessee (11-5, 2-3 SEC) showed signs of life on offense for the first time since December was the same game that their defense – which was at the time ranked No. 2 by KenPom – played its worst game of the season.
For Barnes, the solution to the Vols’ problems is consistent production from everyone.
“We have to get more from, really, it's everybody,” Barnes said. “The frontline, our starting frontline didn't have one rebound in the game, that's I think 38 minutes between them. That can't happen. It goes back to consistency. What do we know we're going to get every single night? What we're going to have to do to get that. With that said, we've moved on. Got to get ready for a big one tomorrow night.”
Vanderbilt (10-6, 2-2 SEC) broke a two-game losing streak its last time out with 73-66 win at Georgia. Junior guard/forward Jordan Wright led the Commodores with a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double, and Scotty Pippen Jr. – the SEC’s leading scorer with 18.8 points per game – was not far behind with 13 points.
The Preseason SEC Player of the Year Pippen Jr. and Wright are Vanderbilt’s only two players averaging double figures for the season, and they have accounted for 43% of the Commodores’ field goals and 38% of their threes. Despite the top-heaviness in its scoring, Vanderbilt is shooting a respectable 41% from the field and 31% from three while averaging 70.2 points per game.
“As you know, they shoot the ball well. They have good balance,” Barnes said of Vanderbilt. “They run really good stuff on offense. They are changing their defenses up. You can see a couple different defenses out of them. Certainly, Scotty Pippen Jr., preseason player of the year. He gets a lot of attention and for him to keep putting up the numbers that he is putting up is pretty impressive.”
Vanderbilt is No. 50 in KenPom’s defensive efficiency rating, which is an encouraging sign for Tennessee looking to build on its shooting from Saturday. Five of Vanderbilt’s six losses have come at Memorial Gymnasium, and the Commodores have allowed 67.8 points per game in those losses.
For the Vols to break out of their slump, they will need their veterans to step up. Whether that comes with Barnes shuffling the starting lineup remains to be seen, but whoever the Vols have in, the bottom line is, they need results.
“We're going to see what happens,” Barnes said. “It's not one player, it's not. It's consistency. Your older players have to be your most consistent players. They have to be. I'm not just talking about John (Fulkerson). He's one of our older players. John, Santi, Josiah. Uros (Plavsic), I mean, he's been around long enough. Olivier (Nkamhoua), VJ (Bailey). Those guys have been around the longest. Those are the guys, and I'm not just talking in a game, I'm talking in practice, everything we do.”