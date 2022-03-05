Tennessee holds on to finish the regular season perfect at home, downs No. 14 Arkansas 78-74
It’s hard to beat a team that finishes the game 12-18 from 3-point range.
Despite a furious, inspired comeback bid, the Razorbacks also learned it is hard to erase a 23-point deficit in the second half.
And, as Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said prior to No. 13 Tennessee’s 78-74 win over No. 14 Arkansas Saturday afternoon, “it's hard to win on the road.” But those were the realities for the Razorbacks in the final game of the regular season.
“The first half we got more stops, got out and got going,” Barnes said. “You gotta give them total credit. What we did to them, they turned around and did to us in the second half. I think you had two teams who were playing extremely hard, both teams this time of year fought, found themselves in a big way.”
The Vols, now a perfect 16-0 at home on the year and 23-7 on the season, have previously looked like the best team in the country when playing inside Thompson-Boling Arena, but had to hang on for dear life to pick up number 16.
That's why two halves are played, though. The Vols were firing on all cylinders early, draining nine-of-12 3-pointers in the first period to jump to a 21-point halftime lead. Tennessee continued its 3-point shooting trend in the second half, draining 3-of-6 to finish a season-best 67% from range.
Tennessee’s previous season high from downtown was 51.8%, which it set against both South Carolina and Presbyterian.
“Knock on wood…” Barnes said. “When we take good shots, when we take rhythm shots as I have said all year I think we’re a good 3-point shooting team. Are they all going to go in? No, but when we get looks and take the right ones and don’t get anxious, we can make 3’s.”
And it was Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi who led the way for the Vols. The two combined to shoot 8-10 from range, and it was Vescovi whose two free throws gave Tennessee the cushion it needed to hang on for the win in the final minute.
Chandler, on the other hand, struggled from the free throw line. The freshman guard hit five of his six attempted 3’s on the afternoon but missed all three shots from the charity stripe.
“Free throws, like coach said, is just mentally,” Chandler said, “This is the worst I’ve ever shot free throws, I’m usually a 90% free throw shooter, honestly. It’s just mental, not like I can’t shoot free throws, not like I can’t shoot. Just all in my head, just mental.”
“I know during March Madness, the NCAA Tournament those free throws are going to be important so I’ve just gotta get right mentally.”
Twelve of Chandler’s 15 points on the night came in the first half. A combination of foul trouble and higher intensity from Arkansas guards was to blame for his struggles in the final 20 minutes.
Chandler wasn’t alone, though. The Vols fell on their face out of the game, letting the Razorbacks close the gap via a pair of 10-0 runs. Tennessee looked up at the 2-minute mark and saw its 23-point lead dwindle to just three with 2:05 remaining.
The Vols won the day by leaning on their defense. The Razorbacks failed to score a field goal in the final three minutes of game time.
Despite the result, squandering double-digit leads has been a thorn in Tennessee’s side at home this season. The Vols saw large leads become close games in the final minutes against Auburn and Arizona earlier this season.
“Gotta close out the game, we played great in the first half both games but we have to find a way to close it out in the second half,” Chandler said. “First four minutes are always important, Arkansas they beat us the first four minutes, so did Auburn last game.”
“So in the second half we’ve just gotta have the same intensity, energy as we do in the first half but bring it to the second half as well.”
But still, a win is a win. Tennessee has now collected five top-15 wins this season against LSU, Arizona, Kentucky, Auburn and now Arkansas.
The Vols look to continue their momentum from a memorable regular season into the SEC Tournament, where the Vols will compete as the 2-seed.