No. 5 Tennessee basketball shook off one of its worst defensive halves of the season and used a second-half surge to shake off Vanderbilt 77-68 Tuesday night.
After giving up just 42 points on Saturday at South Carolina, Tennessee gave up 39 first half points to the Commodores. Vanderbilt’s bench led the way in the first half, scoring 36 points. Noah Shelby hit three triples early and Liam Robbins had 11 off the bench.
Had it not been for the Vols' offense, they would have been down by much more at the break. Tennessee’s offense had a respectable first half, going on a 7-0 run to start the game and making more than half of its shots through the first 20 minutes.
The Vols went into halftime trailing 39-37, the most points Tennessee had given up in a first half all season. The Vols only trailed at the half in one other game against Ole Miss.
Tennessee responded to the rough first half with a 14-2 run to start the second and it quickly built up a 10-point lead.
The Vols began to slip away at the eight minute mark, building its lead up to 14 to hold the Commodores at bay before ultimately finishing them out down the stretch.
Freshman Julian Phillips had his best game of SEC play so far, scoring 15 points and adding five boards and three assists.
Santiago Vescovi added 15 points with six boards and three assists.
Zakai Zeigler continued his stretch of elite passing that has seemed to have taken new life in conference play. The sophomore guard collected nine assists to go along with his five points.
Tennessee heads into a rivalry game against Kentucky on Saturday riding a 4-0 start to SEC play while the Wildcats come off a loss to South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.