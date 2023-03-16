No. 4 Tennessee held off No. 13 Louisiana 58-55 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday night to reserve a spot in the Round of 32 against Duke on Saturday.
The Vols and Ragin’ Cajuns traded runs all through the first half, with Louisiana going on an early 7-0 run before Tennessee answered with a 9-0 run. Louisiana had another run before Tennessee closed out the half on an 11-0 run.
The Vols’ defense was able to contain star forward Jordan Brown once they switched into a zone defense, but Brown still managed to put up 12 points in the first half. Tennessee also held Louisiana to an 0-for-6 showing from three in the first half. The Ragin’ Cajuns came into the game one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country.
Tennessee’s offense struggled tremendously with Santiago Vescovi on the bench for most of the first half with two fouls. The Vols turned the ball over 12 times in the first half, marring the work they did on the defensive end.
When Vescovi came back in to start the second half, Tennessee's offense immediately improved and the Vols led by 18 at the under 12 media timeout.
But then Louisiana's offense started to heat up. The Ragin' Cajuns went on a 13-0 run sparked by a pair of threes to cut the lead to just five points around the seven-minute mark.
The Vols gained some ground before Louisiana hit another big three to make it a five-point game and then cut the lead down to three with just 23 seconds to go.
“You look at this team, and (Bob Marlin) really spaces the floor well to give them a chance to not only put the ball inside but play off their post player, and then they certainly shoot the ball well,” head coach Rick Barnes said.
Josiah-Jordan James hit a free throw to make it a four-point game and the Vols got a huge stop with just 8.3 seconds to go. Julian Phillips also hit one at the line to make it a five-point game.
Louisiana hit a shot at the buzzer, but it meant nothing with Tennessee still up three.
Jahmai Mashack’s vitalness to Tennessee was once again evident on Thursday. The sophomore guard, who has taken on a bigger role over the past few months, had 11 points and two steals. He also drew a charge late in the game.
Mashack, Vescovi and James have all had to alter their game in the absence of Zakai Zeigler, who is missing the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Each game continues to be a step in learning to succeed without Zeigler.
“We've got bigger guards and we got guys like (Mashack) who can physically get to where they want to get to, or (Vescovi) where he's more trying to give it to you and then go off that pass,” Olivier Nkamhoua said. “And then where (James), he's pacing himself using his size to get to his spots.”
The Vols will face No. 5 Duke at 2:40 ET Saturday afternoon. Tennessee has a 7-8 record against the Blue Devils and has never faced them in the NCAA Tournament. Duke defeated No. 13 Oral Roberts on Thursday.
