In 2018, when Rick Barnes’ Tennessee program reintroduced itself to college basketball with a SEC Championship and three seed in the NCAA Tournament, it was the team’s hard nose, defense first mentality that stood out.
That season, Tennessee ranked first in the league, both in points per game against and defensive net rating.
Look at the 2020-21 Vols and you’ll see some similarities to that team, starting with its depth and defensive mentality.
“I think we have a chance to be a terrific defensive team when we get everybody to buy into it,” Barnes said. “I think we're going to have the ability to do a lot of different things defensively. Some things that we haven't done in the past.”
Tennessee’s defense was solid a season ago. The Vols gave up the least amount of points of any team in the SEC, though much of that was due to Tennessee’s slow style of play. UT ranked fourth in net defensive rating.
The Vols frontcourt was the rock of its defense last season with a solid defender in John Fulkerson and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in Yves Pons. Pons was terrific defending the paint for the Vols as his 73 blocks led the SEC and tied the Tennessee single season record.
“Great,” junior guard Victor Bailey Jr. said of the Vols’ defensive potential. “The guards in the backcourt can guard. We have the Defensive Player of the Year, so that does it there. (John Fulkerson) can guard. Fulky is smart. The freshmen can guard. I can guard. Everyone can guard. So, I think defensively we're going to be a really good team.”
Where Tennessee struggled defensively last year was in the backcourt. Senior Jordan Bowden was the Vols only player that could consistently guard opponent’s point guards and quick twitch guards.
Josiah Jordan James showed promise as a defensive player as a freshman but struggled with quicker guards while Santiago Vescovi was a liability defensively. This, combined with an overall lack of depth, led to Tennessee struggling to stop dribble drive penetration a season ago.
There’s significant reason for optimism though, the Vols added three guards to its backcourt in transfer Victory Bailey Jr. and freshmen Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson. All three should provide athletic upgrades to what Tennessee had in its backcourt last season.
Combine that with a year of conditioning and weight training for James and Vescovi and you see why Barnes is comfortable with what his backcourt can do defensively this season.
“We think that we've got a chance to guard the ball better than we have in the past,” Barnes said. “We have some guys that really good on-ball defenders. … Defensively, we think that we have a chance to be a really good defensive team. We have to continue to get there obviously, but we do think that this is one of the better teams that we've had since we've been here."
Johnson in particular, could be a huge piece for Tennessee defensively. The Bell Buckle, Tennessee native earned five-stars in large part to what he showed he could do defensively on the recruiting trail. His teammates have raved about his ‘freak’ athleticism and defensive prowess this fall.
All the pieces are there for Tennessee to be elite on defense and provoke memories of the Vols’ 2018 SEC Championship squad. What remains to be seen is an important aspect, how well the group of talented players can mesh together and play as one on the defensive end.
Grad transfer E.J. Anosike isn’t worried though, crediting the team top-to-bottom on its commitment to do things right on the defensive end.
"I feel like this is a really athletic team,” Anosike said. “We can do a lot of different things, we can switch, we can do a lot of different defensive schemes and everyone can guard everyone. It's really unique. Everyone has different skill sets and I feel like this is a great team to be a part of. We have a lot of depth, the freshmen are doing good, they work hard and are coming along great. The upperclassmen and all of the returning guys have already bought into the culture."
Tennessee has the league’s best rim protector and depth to pair with talented, defensive minded freshmen guards. The combination could be lethal enough to get Tennessee another conference championship.