Tennessee got back in the win column on Tuesday night against Mississippi State with a 56-53 win. A win is a welcomed sight for Tennessee but the team still has some very real problems to address before they go down the stretch of the season.
After a tough 64-73 loss to Missouri on Saturday, Rick Barnes stuck with the same starting five against Mississippi State.
Tennessee would send out Santiago Vescovi, Keon Johnson, Josiah Jordan James, Yves Pons and John Fulkerson to start the team out on the right note against the Bulldogs.
Unlike against Missouri, the move would pay off this time as Tennessee would open up an early 15-4 lead that was largely built on the back of solid early defense and a half-court trap that had the Bulldogs’ offense smothered early.
Tennessee was also aided by the long-awaited return of Jaden Springer who played for the first time in the last two games.
The Vols were able to hold the Bulldogs to just three made field goals in the first 10 minutes of the game but the 10-minute mark is when the tides would change.
Bulldogs' guard D.J. Stewart would start to find his game and would give Tennessee fits as he scored nine first-half points on four-of-eight shooting from the field along with one made free throw.
While Stewart was the guy that got the Bulldogs going and helped them get back into the game. Tennessee fell back into its old ways of the past two games and once again became its own worst enemy.
Tennessee once again struggled to make high percentage shots. This caused them to fall into a shell that stagnated the offense and kept Mississippi State from having to work too hard on the defensive end of the court.
The Vols would end up shooting just 30% from the field in the first half and an abysmal nine percent from behind the three-point line.
“It’s hard for me to be concerned about bad shooting numbers when we’re taking good shots, ” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “We’re taking good shots, for the most part. Someway, somehow we need Fulky to get going.”
Springer was one of the lone bright spots for the Vols in the first half. He was tied for the team-high of five points and also had three assists and a block in 11 minutes off the bench. Springer quickly made an impact with his pure athleticism and ability to find teammates on the offensive end which Tennessee had desperately missed.
Olivier Nkamhoua was a pleasant surprise for Tennessee with his play in the first half, he had three points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 10 minutes. Nkamhoua gave Tennessee valuable post minutes in the first half that they hadn’t been getting for most of the season.
“I thought he was totally locked in,” Barnes said. “He just had a real sound impact in terms of how he handled himself. He gave us a physical presence.”
Tennessee was able to hang its hat on its defense in the first half once again by forcing nine Mississippi State turnovers which helped keep the Bulldogs in check down the stretch. This would help Tennessee carry a 26-23 lead over the Bulldogs into halftime despite the team's inability to find any offensive continuity for the final 10 minutes of the first half.
The second half would be largely similar to the first, neither team looked spectacular offensively and the winner would have to grind through the rough offensive night.
Iverson Molinar led the Bulldogs in the second half with 14 points and was Mississippi State’s go-to guy for set offensive production down the stretch. Molina would finish with 16 points.
Yves Pons led Tennessee in scoring with 13 points and had eight points in the second half before fouling out.
“I’m not sure, ” Pons on his newfound foul trouble. “I mean, I play the way I play. I play hard. Sometimes the refs call it a foul. They have a job to do. They call the fouls. If they call it a foul, it’s a foul.”
Keon Johnson was crucial down the stretch along with Springer.
Johnson finished with eight points, three steals, two blocks, two assists and a rebound. He was all over the court and forced the Bulldogs into uncomfortable shots late in the game.
In his return, Springer would finish with nine points, four rebounds, five assists and a block. Springer brought a welcomed physicality to the game and was able to impose his will on opposing guards when he got the chance, especially driving the ball to the rim.
“Those guys are growing at a very fast pace, ” Nkamhoua on Johnson and Springer. “Very happy to see them out there playing comfortably. I am very happy and grateful to see those guys playing like that.”
Tennessee was able to get some crucial stops down the stretch to seal up the 56-53 win but its inability to rebound once again reared its ugly head.
The Vols were out-rebounded 42 to 30. Abdul Ado and Quinten Post had 22 rebounds between them. Tennessee was led in rebounding by point guard Santiago Vescovi.
The Vols will need to figure out how to fix their rebounding troubles to take the next step as a team but for tonight the Vols accomplished their goal and got the win.
“This was a must-win game for us, ” Pons said. “We don’t like to lose, and we had lost two in a row, so we had to get this one.”
Tennessee will look to impress on the national stage when Kansas comes to town Saturday for a 6 p.m. ET tip off on ESPN.