Tennessee basketball announced Monday that junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua will miss the rest of the 2022 season with a left ankle injury.
Nkamhoua was starting to round into form just a month away from conference tournament season. The Helsinki, Finland, native was averaging 8.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in what was becoming his best season as a Vol.
“First of all, really sad for all of us with Olivier,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “He’s become such a huge part of our program and our team, you can just see the strides that he’s been making every game. He was just getting more and more comfortable, understanding so much about where he was as a player and what he needs to do for our team.”
Nkamhoua suffered the injury in Saturday’s 81-57 win over South Carolina after a move in the post. The junior forward had 7 points and 4 rebounds in 17 minutes of play.
Now, Tennessee needs someone to step up to cover for who was perhaps the Vols’ best frontcourt presence.
“What that does, it opens up minutes that other people can grab,” Barnes said. “Whoever gets those minutes will be the best defensive player, or players. Olivier started doing some really good stuff there, obviously he is shot-blocking, he gave us some rim protection … It’s a great opportunity for some guys.”
Some players that could immediately see an uptick in minutes are Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Jonas Aidoo. The two freshmen have been limited on the court, but have shown flashes in games and in practice that dire circumstances may require.
Jonas Aidoo has seen very limited minutes this season after getting a late start to practice at the beginning of the year, though Barnes has praised his shot-blocking abilities in practice in the past few weeks.
“About two weeks ago, you could tell he was starting to get where we wanted him to be, playing with more speed,” Barnes said. “There’s no doubt, I mean he’s the best rim-protector we have on our team. I watch him do it every day in practice. I do think he’s grasping right now, what it takes to play at this level, night in, night out.”
Barnes also reiterated that he will do whatever it takes to preserve Tennessee’s defensive mindset. The Vols rank within the top-10 in Kenpom’s predictive metrics for defensive efficiency.
“Brandon, Jonas Aidoo, we played Jahmai Mashack at the four sometimes too,” Barnes said. “Between those guys, it’s going to be the guy that gives us the best chance to win basketball games. They’re all young, we think they all have the ability to score but what we need out of them is the consistency on the defensive end.”
Though he would not commit to a starting five moving forward, key contributors such as Zakai Zeigler, Justin Powell and John Fulkerson could get a nod. Tennessee has played well this season in a small-ball lineup, one that could favor Justin Powell at the three spot on the court in these new circumstances.
Though the play of Zakai Zeigler has certainly impressed Barnes this season, it’s unlikely the freshman guard will see the starting lineup any time soon. Zeigler has thrived off the bench, and though Barnes would not deny the possibility of starting Zeigler, his role as a spark plug may suit him better.
“We could move Zakai into the starting lineup, he has done such a tremendous job,” Barnes said. “I don’t think that really matters to him, I think the most important thing is that we win the game and how he plays, but he’s been such a dynamic spark coming off the bench it’s really hard to take him out of that role right now.”