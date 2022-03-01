Tennessee and Georgia are on as opposite sides of the SEC as two teams can be.
The Vols have won eight of their last 10 and are in a tight race for a share of the regular season title, as well as a potential No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament. The last two weeks saw Tennessee down No. 4 Kentucky and No. 3 Auburn within the walls of Thompson-Boling Arena.
Georgia, however, is in sole possession of last place by a wide margin. The Bulldogs have lost 17 of their last 18 and look to avoid their 10th straight loss Tuesday night as they host the red-hot Vols.
It’d be easy for Tennessee to overlook Georgia for its rematch against Arkansas the Saturday following. However, especially in March, college basketball has shown time and time again that underdogs can hardly be called as such.
So, will Tennessee be ready to roll Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. EST?
"They better,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “We came in yesterday and told them after the (Auburn) game that it was a big win for us — enjoy it Saturday night. But know that you came in yesterday focused with laser focus knowing that we have another big game Tuesday night.”
“We came in yesterday and went through the things we did not do very well. The message was today is the most important day we have. We have to come out and practice hard today, and we have to be focused as we have been for the most part all year long. We have to play good basketball.”
Georgia’s 6-23 record is among the lowest of any team Tennessee has played this season, but the Bulldogs were a last-second shot away from knocking off the same Auburn team Tennessee just beat Saturday.
The Bulldogs’ lone win of SEC play this season came against No. 25 Alabama.
“When you are in this league, and I tell everybody, you can throw out the records,” Barnes said. “Anybody, in this league, top to bottom, has a chance to put together a great game.”
Surprisingly, the Vols have not beaten Georgia in Athens since 2011. Tennessee has lost its last five straight against the Bulldogs when playing on the road.
Continuing that streak will likely come from a hot shooting night. The Bulldogs have struggled defensively this season, ranking 309th in the nation per Kenpom and have had to lean on their offense entirely in games before.
Especially heavy in the Bulldogs’ scheme is getting to the free throw line. Around 22% of all points scored by Georgia come from the free throw line, the 18th most of any team in the country. The Bulldogs compliment their ability to get to the line with a 79.3% hit rate in SEC play this season, first in the conference.
Georgia is also hitting 51.7% of its effective shots from the field in SEC play, ranking second in the conference.