With 18 seconds on the clock down by one, Santiago got the steal out of a Texas A&M inbounds pass and the Vols got the turnover they needed.
However, Wade Taylor IV came from behind and stole the ball right back, greatly hindering any chance of a Tennessee win, and the Vols ultimately fell to the Aggies, 68-63.
With the loss, Tennessee has now lost two consecutive games for the second time this season.
The Vols’ defense went back to work on the road early. They got off to a 9-0 start before the Aggies scored their first basket.
Neither team was particularly hot shooting wise, but the Vols ability to pound the ball inside separated them from Texas A&M for most of the half. However, Tennessee couldn’t convert its three point attempts at a solid rate despite high volume, going just 3-15 from behind the arc in the first.
The only offense for the Aggies came from Wade Taylor IV and Julius Marble, who combined to score the team’s first 21 points. The pair ended the night with 21 points a piece.
However, towards the end of the half, the Vols got sloppy while the Aggies began to heat up.
They were able tpo keep close with the Vols all have thanks to both their ability to get to the line at a high rate and convert at the same rate. The Aggies finished with a 28-34 clip at the line compared to 10-14 for the Vols.
Texas A&M went on a 10-2 run and led 31-29 entering the final minute, but Santiago Vescovi took the ball down on the final possession and dished it to Tobe Awaka for a layup to tie it at the buzzer.
The Vols came out flat in the second half and couldn’t find any flow on offense. On countless occasions, they found themselves deep in the shot clock with no progress made.
When Tennessee was able to get shots off, it was forced. The mixture of the physicality of the Aggie defense and stagnant Vol offense did not bode well for Tennessee in the second half.
Tobe Awaka took back the Vols lead five and a half minutes in, but not for long as Texas A&M went on a 10-0 run for the next four minutes to go up 50-41.
The Vols were finally able to break through the Aggie defense and began chipping away at the lead after a Vescovi three to end the run.
Zakai Zeigler hit a huge shot from over 30 feet early in the shot clock with 2:18 on the clock to trim the deficit to 61-62 and give the Vols a chance, but the Aggies got right back to the line to go back up three.
The Vols got another chance to tie it under 10 seconds, but Zeigler forced another three and ended the Vols hopes at a win on the road.
