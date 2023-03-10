The Vols fell to Missouri 79-71 after some late game mistakes ruined their chances over moving on in the SEC Tournament.
Unforced turnovers from the Vols plagued them in the first half, like it had early against Ole Miss. They committed five turnovers in four minutes and allowed the Tigers to hang in the game despite shooting the ball very well and playing good defense.
They ended the first half with 10 turnovers to just eight assists.
Despite the mistakes, Santiago Vescovi came out on a tear with nine first half points — all from behind the arc.
The Vols had controlled the game for most of the half, but turnovers and foul trouble began to hurt them. Josiah-Jordan Jams and Vescovi had to sit for extended time with two fouls, and the offense suffered.
Still, Tennessee managed to stay afloat thanks to Tyreke Key and Jahmai Mashack finding the hoop. Key had six points in the half and Mashack had nine in the half.
There was a stretch when the Vols were in need of a basket, and Mashack hit two straight pull-up jumpers from midrange and found Vescovi for three in consecutive possessions. To close the half, he dribbled the distance with five seconds left, unloaded a shot from well past the three-point line and drained it to give the Vols a 33-30 lead going into the break.
The Vols opens the second half on a 5-0 run to go up eight, but the Tigers hit three straight threes to go on a 9-1 run that tied things up.
The game returned to the back-and-forth affair that was seen in the first half. Missouri, who started the game 1-of-10, came alive from deep and went 9-of-16 for the rest of the game.
Big second half performances out of Vescovi, Key and Julian Phillips kept the Vols alive late in the game. Phillips had a rough start to the night but finished with 10 points and two rebounds.
For the rest of the afternoon, the sides continue taking turns with the lead. However, two huge threes from the Tigers put them up six under two minutes, and the Vols couldn't recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.