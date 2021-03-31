INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 19: Santiago Vescovi #25 of the Tennessee Volunteers drives to the basket against the Rodrigue Andela #34 of the Oregon State Beavers in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)