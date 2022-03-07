After picking up a pair of wins in its final week of the regular season, the Tennessee men’s basketball team climbed to its highest ranking of the season in this week’s AP poll. The Vols are tied with Purdue for the No. 9 spot, the first time this season the Vols have cracked the top-10.
The Vols (23-7, 14-4 SEC) hung on to beat Georgia on the road Tuesday night and capped a perfect 16-0 season at Thompson-Boling Arena with a 78-74 win over Arkansas on Saturday. The win was the Vols’ fifth ranked win of the season at home. Purdue, meanwhile, finished the regular season 25-6 (14-6 Big 10).
Auburn and Kentucky both rose in the latest poll to No. 4 and No. 5 respectively. Arkansas, the final SEC team in the top-25, fell one spot to No. 15 after its loss to Tennessee.
The Vols locked up the No. 2 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament from March 9-13 in Tampa, Florida. Auburn, the SEC regular-season champions, is the No. 1 seed in the tournament, meaning the Vols would not have to play the Tigers until the finals, should they reach it.
In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology update, the Vols are the No. 3 seed in the South region and drew the No. 14 seed Princeton. The reigning national champion Baylor is the No. 1 seed in the Vols’ region, and Duke – a team that just lost to North Carolina by double-digits – is the No. 2 seed.
The SEC is projected to have six teams in the NCAA Tournament, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 2 Auburn, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 5 Alabama and No. 6 LSU.