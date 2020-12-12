Tennessee struggled to play its best or cleanest basketball the whole afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena. Similar to their season opening win, defense carried the way for the Vols as they improved to 2-0 with a 65-56 win over Cincinnati.
The Bearcats jumped out to a 12-6 lead and led for most the first half as the Vols struggled to score, especially at the basket.
Tennessee’s four post players, John Fulkerson, Yves Pons, E.J. Anosike and Olivier Nkamhoua, started zero-of-nine shooting at the basket as the Vols' guards were forced to take the lead.
“You definitely think that us playing at the SEC level we should be able to make a layup,” Fulkerson said.
Pons and Fulkerson regained some confidence in the second half, but still combined to shoot just eight-of-20.
“We’re a better shooting team then we shot tonight,” Barnes said. “There’s nights that we don’t shoot it that we’ll have a chance to win if we play that defense without fouling. We’ll be aggressive getting to the free throw line, but two games in a row now coming down the stretch we’ve defended really well.”
The highly touted freshmen duo of Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer helped keep the Vols close behind Cincinnati, combining for eight of Tennessee’s first 12points and 10 of its first 20.
After playing just 13 minutes (Johnson) and nine minutes (Springer) in Tuesday’s opener, Rick Barnes took the reins off its highly touted freshmen playing Johnson 20 minutes and Springer 25. The tall guards each earned Barnes’ trust as he played both during the game's final minutes, though Johnson got pulled after a late turnover in the backcourt.
“The other night was the first time we had our bench together and we didn’t want to put them in a position where we could lose them confidence wise,” Barnes said of the freshmen. “We just made up our mind we were going to go early (subbing the freshmen in). … Tonight we did the multiple substitutions and got them in at one time. It’s going to help all of them”
Springer was Tennessee’s second leading scorer, tallying 11 points on eight shots while adding four rebounds. Johnson added seven points, six rebounds and a block.
"I feel like me and Keon coming in our mindset really is just to help the team," Springer said. "(We) Do whatever we got to, get rebounds, get stops on defense or whatever it takes. Our mindset is just to help the team and I feel like we did that today."
Tennessee took its first lead since 2-0 at the 6:55 mark in the first half when a pair of John Fulkerson free throws, his first points of the game, gave UT a 18-17 lead.
Tennessee extended its lead to 30-24 at halftime and seemed to be in control of the game, but throughout the second half, Cincinnati kept punching and refused to go away.
The Bearcats opened the second half on a 6-0 run and tied up the game. Tennessee answered with a 6-0 run, only for Cincinnati to once again tie the game with another 6-0 run.
Whenever the Vols stretched their lead to an arms distance, Cincinnati had an answer. Twice in the second half, the Bearcats responded to a Tennessee push with a 3-pointer to cut the lead within one possession.
Tennessee was finally able to pull away after the under four minute media timeout, going on a 10-3 run to end the game and seal the win.
It was an ugly offensive game for Tennessee as the Vols shot just 32% from the field and 17% from beyond the arc. Like Colorado did Tuesday, Cincinnati mixed in zone defenses to help frustrate Tennessee’s offensive rhythm.
“It was,” Barnes said of the Vols’ offensive rhythm being interrupted. “I don’t think there’s any question where the rhythm of the game where tonight, maybe on a make go man or zone. People are trying to keep you off balanced. We’re going to learn from it. … No one on our team is selfish. Guys are going to make the right plays and try to do the right things, but we missed some shots that I truly believe we’re going to make at a high percentage over time.”
On the defensive end, Tennessee was very impressive, holding Cincinnati to 38% while forcing 17 turnovers, including 11 in the first half.
Tennessee will return to action Tuesday night when they host Appalachian State to Thompson-Boling Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.