NASHVILLE, Tenn. — No. 5 seed Tennessee used a second-half push and a veteran performance from Josiah-Jordan James to get past No. 13 seed Ole Miss 70-55 in the second round of the SEC Tournament Thursday afternoon.
The Vols and Rebels went back and forth in the first half, but the second half saw Tennessee slip away and cruise to the win.
James drilled a three from elbow to open up the game and Ole Miss quickly responded with one of its own. The two early threes set the tone for what would be a surprisingly efficient offensive half from both teams.
Tennessee had seven threes in the opening half and Ole Miss had five. The Vols shot 55% from the field to start the game with James leading the way with 11 first-half points. But Ole Miss had a hot start too, shooting 41% from the field. Myles Burns had 12 early points for Ole Miss.
The two teams went back and forth for most of the first half. Ole Miss went on an 8-0 run after the under-12 media timeout, but Tennessee immediately followed with an 8-0 run of its own.
The Vols went into the half with a 39-33 lead behind a late push and a buzzer-beating three from James.
Tennessee could’ve gone into the half with a double-digit lead, but a few bad turnovers and sloppy transition defense gave way to eight points off turnovers for the Rebels.
James' hot start carried into the second half. He hit a pair of free throws and a three back-to-back to give Tennessee its first double-digit lead of the game.
Ole Miss had a 7-0 run that brought the Rebels back into the game, but Tyreke Key halted the run with his first three of the game.
Tennessee used a 12-2 run to garnish its largest lead of the game at 14 with just over seven minutes to go.
Both teams went scoreless for over three minutes before Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell drained a three to cut the lead to single digits. The three was all the Rebels would get though, and Tennessee coasted to a win.
Tennessee will continue its quest for back-to-back SEC Championships Friday afternoon against Missouri in the quarterfinals.
This story will be updated.
