Tennessee was without its starting backcourt Tuesday night, but the Vols still found a way to win behind a late push from Zakai Zeigler and Julian Phillips.
The Vols (15-3, 5-1 SEC) struggled early, but the second-half surge got them over Mississippi State (13-6, 1-6) 70-59 in the first of a two-game road stint.
Tennessee's offense was slow and sloppy to start the game, turning the ball over 11 times in the first half and missing the presence of Santiago Vescovi, who missed after tweaking an already hurt shoulder against Kentucky, and Tyreke Key, who was out due to illness.
Zeigler had five of those turnovers by himself and shot 0-for-6 from three to start the game.
The Vols as a whole struggled on the offensive end in the first half, shooting 8-for-25 from the field and 2-for-15 from deep.
Tennessee flipped the script in the second half, and it came behind the pair of Zeigler and Phillips.
Zeigler had 16 second-half points, shooting 4-for-4 from deep. Phillips added 13 of his own. Zeigler finished the game with 24 points and Phillips finished with 18 points and 10 boards.
Tennessee's offense was rejuvenated behind Zeigler and Phillips, and shot 15-for-26 from the field and 8-for-9 from deep in the second half.
Tennessee stays on the road on Saturday as it takes on LSU at 4 p.m. ET in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
