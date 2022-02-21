Tennessee basketball fell to No. 17 in the Ap Top 25 poll this week after splitting a pair of games against No. 4/6 Kentucky and No. 23/18 Arkansas.
The Vols also fell to fourth place in the SEC at 10-4, tied with Arkansas and behind Kentucky and Auburn. Tennessee lost an opportunity to control its own destiny in the SEC by losing to the Razorbacks after the Tigers fell to Florida Saturday evening.
Bracketologist Joe Lunardi ranks Tennessee as the first four seed in the NCAA Tournament, with two opportunities against ranked opponents left in home matchups against Auburn and Arkansas.
The Vols are winners of eight of their last 10, all eight wins coming against SEC opponents. Tennessee’s 76-63 win over the Wildcats Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena was perhaps its best win of the season — four Vols scored in double-digits to cement the Big Orange as one of the top teams in the SEC.
The Vols have struggled mightily on the road, however. Tennessee is 14-0 this season at Thompson-Boling Arena and 5-7 anywhere else — including a concerning 4-5 in true road environments.