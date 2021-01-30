After a combined three empty possessions to start the game, Tennessee’s Keon Johnson drove to the basket, jump stopping before finishing an easy layup. No. 15 Kansas would never tie the game again as the 18th-ranked Vols dismantled Kansas, 80-61.
“For us against Kansas, this is our third year playing them in a row and the last two years we hadn’t got the job done and it left a bad taste in our mouths,” Tennessee guard Josiah Jordan James said. “We just knew we had to gain their respect and we were only going to do that by playing hard. Because the last two years we were there and just didn’t get it done. Thankfully, this year we were able to get it done.”
Tennessee used suffocating defense to build an early lead and to get the limited capacity Thompson-Boling Arena into the game from the offset. The Vols held Kansas to just two points entering the first media timeout, building a 7-2 lead.
The Vols defense would stay excellent throughout the game but it was Tennessee’s offense that came alive and led to the 19-point victory.
Coming off of three straight games without reaching 65 points, Tennessee found its best offensive performance of the season, shooting 53% from the field, 62% from the three-point line and a phenomenal 16-of-17 at the free throw line.
“I think guys taking shots, I think that’s a big key- when guys take open shots” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said of the Vols’ offensive success. “I think it’s really important and I think we have too many guys that work hard at shooting that have been turning down shots that led to turnovers.”
The Vols’ offense looked much like it did in the pre conference slate with a bevy of players getting in on the scoring. Four Vols scored in double figures and seven Vols scored seven or more points.
Yves Pons continued his recent hot streak, scoring a game high 17 points in just 23 minutes on an impressive seven-of-nine shooting performance. It marked the third straight game that the senior forward scored in double digits.
“I thought Yves played really well,” Barnes said. “He carried himself extremely well today in terms of his body language, the way he looked- like he was in total control of what we wanted to do and how he wanted to go about it.”
Tennessee’s whole front court played perhaps its best game of the season. Barnes didn’t play Sacred Heart transfer E.J. Anosike, instead giving Olivier Nkamhoua who played a season high 15 minutes. Nkamhoua added four points and three rebounds. Fulkerson also returned to form, scoring 11 points and grabbing six rebounds in 29 minutes.
In the backcourt, Jaden Springer led the way looking like the go-to guard that can lead a team in tournament play. The freshman scored 13 points on three-of-seven shooting while adding four rebounds and three assists.
Kansas handled Tennessee’s ball pressure well, turning it over just seven times in the loss. However, the Jayhawks couldn’t have thrown it into the Tennessee river from the top of Thompson-Boling Arena.
Kansas shot just 38% from the field and 25% from three-point range. Those numbers were even worse before a late game Kansas offensive spurt. The Jayhawks tallied just 26 first half points on 27% shooting and before the final 6:30 had just three made triples.
After giving up 15 offensive rebounds in Tuesday night’s win versus Mississippi State, Tennessee had its best rebounding game of the season- out rebounding the Jayhawks 38-23.
The Vols grabbed seven offensive rebounds while out scoring Kansas in second chance points, 14-0.
“We talked about it extensively the last couple of days,” Barnes said. “We’re either going to get tough enough to do it or we’re going to struggle and lose games because of it, and we’ve just allowed people to- honestly- play harder and be more aggressive and not go at it the way we needed to. We said sooner or later we’ve got to do it. We’ve got to rebound the basketball and I thought early we were able to do that and now we’ll see if we’re tough enough to continue doing it.”
“We had a heart to heart last night,” James, who led the Vols with 11 rebounds, said. “Like a little come to Jesus about everybody doing their job, playing their role. That’s my role on this team and I tried to embrace it to the fullest extent today.”
Tennessee will return to action Tuesday night when they travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2.