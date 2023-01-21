It seemed like every shot Tennessee took in the second half of Saturday's game against LSU was going to fall as the Vols drained 12 shots from deep.
The hot shooting, plus a 22-point performance from Josiah-Jordan James was enough to get No. 9 Tennessee (16-3, 6-1 SEC) past LSU (12-7, 1-6) in Baton Rouge.
James returned to the starting lineup for the first time this season, easing his way back after an offseason knee procedure, and needed no time getting adjusted.
It was also another masterclass in passing from Zakai Zeigler. The sophomore got his second consecutive start and scored 12 points and added 10 assists, his second career double-double.
The big performances gave Tennessee a 39-22 edge in the first half, and from there the Vols didn't look back.
The win caps off a two-game road stint following the Vols' upset loss to Kentucky a week ago. Since being stunned, Tennessee has returned to its stride and looks to ride the successful road trip into a big week where it faces Georgia and No. 7 Texas.
This story will be updated.
