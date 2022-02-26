Vols take down No. 3 Auburn 67-62 to stay a perfect 15-0 at Thompson-Boling Arena this season.
Tennessee entered Saturday evening's matchup with Auburn on a 14-game home win streak. The Vols had yet to lose a game at Thompson-Boling Arena this season, most recently taking down No. 4 Kentucky in a statement game.
The No. 17 Vols defended their home court, knocking off No. 3 Auburn 67-62 for their 15th consecutive home-win of the season. The Vols rallied from an 11-point deficit to complete the second-half comeback, using a second half run to pull away and defeat Auburn for the first time since 2017.
Auburn went ahead 39-28 at the 16:41 mark in the second half, its largest lead of the night. Tennessee held Auburn without a field goal for the next 9:22 as it rattled off a 17-2 run.
The 6-foot-10 forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield pulled up and drained a three to start the run right when Tennessee’s momentum was gone and the energy inside TBA was the lowest.
Huntley-Hatfield’s three sparked the Vols’ 11-point second-half comeback. Kennedy Chandler made a layup at the 10:02 mark on a goaltending call by Walker Kessler to put the Vols ahead 43-41 and the Vols never relinquished the lead. They continued to pull away until they had built their lead up to 11 points with under 5 minutes to go, their largest of lead of the night.
The Vols nearly collapsed down the stretch of the game. Auburn cut the Vols’ lead to three points within the final minutes as Josiah-Jordan James fouled Jabari Smith shooting a three for the four-point play. The Vols, however, hit their free-throws and escaped with the victory.
Four different Vols scored in double figures as the Vols knocked off the top-5 opponent. The Vols were led by Santiago Vescovi's 14 points. Chandler and Zeigler each finished with 13 and James turned in 10 before fouling out.
