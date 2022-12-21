No. 8 Tennessee finished out nonconference play with a dominating 86-44 win over Austin Peay Wednesday night.
Tennessee had no hangover after the loss to Arizona on Saturday and the Vols came out scorching hot, jumping out to a 20-2 lead nine minutes into the first half.
It wasn’t just the offense that was on fire to start the game though. Tennessee’s defense didn’t allow a field goal for the first nine minutes of the game and the Vols forced 10 turnovers in the first half, scoring 12 points off turnovers.
Austin Peay went on a 6-0 run late in the second half to get some points on the board, but Tennessee still went into the half with a comfortable 52-22 lead behind 12 points from Santiago Vescovi and Olivier Nkamhoua.
Vescovi finished the game with 18 points on 6-for-8 from the field and 5-for-5 from deep along with four assists and three steals. Nkamhoua finished with 20 points on 9-for-11 with five boards and five assists.
Sophomore big Jonas Aidoo edged his first career double-double, recording 10 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Julian Phillips had a solid nine points, bouncing back from a game against Arizona where he didn't score.
Tennessee was efficient as a whole, shooting 36-for-64 from the field and 8-for-18 from deep.
Much of Tennessee’s success came on the glass. Tennessee outrebounded Austin Peay 47-26, including 17 offensive rebounds that led to 14 second chance points.
The Vols' win was their final tune up before conference play and now Tennessee looks ahead to Ole Miss, which it will face on Dec. 28 in Oxford, Mississippi.
