LEXINGTON, Ky. – No. 10 Tennessee left much to be desired in Rupp Arena on Saturday, falling to Kentucky 66-54 and going winless in the season series.
Tennessee left its momentum from Wednesday's win over No. 1 Alabama in Knoxville, coming out sluggish in the first half against Kentucky.
“I thought early in the game our shot selection wasn’t very good,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “I thought our guys allowed that to seep into the defensive side of the court.”
The Vols made just seven shots in the first half, shooting an abysmal 7-for-27 from the field and 1-for-13 from deep. Tennessee also left points at the line, making just half of its free throws in the first half.
Kentucky also controlled the glass, outrebounding the Vols 22-14 in the first half. The Wildcats were dominant rebounding the ball when they beat Tennessee in January.
Tennessee was once again without Josiah-Jordan James, who has a sprained ankle, and Julian Phillips, who has a hurt hip flexor. Their absences were noticed as Tennessee's defense faltered and gave up easy baskets at the rim.
“I told the guys in the room that we’ll get everybody back, but we brought enough guys here to win this game,” Barnes said. “But that’s with everybody doing their job.”
One of the biggest issues Tennessee had in the first half was a lack of energy. The Vols were visibly lacking energy on the court and that is largely what led to a double-digit lead for the Wildcats heading into halftime.
“When you have energy with our team, it helps a lot. I think that was the main thing lacking,” sophomore guard Jahmai Mashack said. “I think it was very visible in the second half that we brought that out there.”
The Vols found some energy coming out of the half with Santiago Vescovi leading the way. He scored 15 points in the first eight minutes to cut the lead to 10 points near the midway point of the second half. Vescovi finished with 17.
But Vescovi's momentum didn't carry the Vols far and the Wildcats were able to keep their distance down the stretch when his hot hand cooled down.
“I just feel like if we had gotten it to four or five points, we could’ve made it a lot more difficult, because we were going to make them make shots,” Barnes said.
One of Tennessee's self-inflicted wounds on Saturday was its horrific showing at the stripe. The Vols went 4-for-14 from the stripe. That, careless possessions and sluggish offense led their second loss to Kentucky this season.
“It goes back to mental toughness,” Barnes said. “Knowing that all you can do is rely on your practice habits and trust your routine.”
Mashack, who was huge for Tennessee defensively against Alabama, had a career-high 16 points.
“The more he gets out there, the better he’ll continue to get offensively,” Barnes said. “If you’re going to go down, you want to go down with a guy that’s fighting like that. He’s a fighter.”
But his and Vescovi's performances aside, Tennessee was all around inconsistent.
Zakai Zeigler got in foul trouble early, limiting his minutes throughout the game. The same thing happened in Tennessee's loss to Missouri and the trend proves to hurt the Vols.
“He means a lot to our team and everyone knows that. His fouls hurt us,” Barnes said.
The inconsistency that has plagued Tennessee over this recent stretch is something that needs to be fixed before March, and Barnes believes it will.
“We’ll get consistent,” Barnes said. “You saw defensively what we did. We’ve done it pretty much the whole year, everybody knows that. The first half of tonight, we didn’t. We shouldn’t have spotted them 20 points like we did.”
But Tennessee quickly has to forget Saturday’s loss and prepare for a tough stretch to end the season. The Vols take on a tough Texas A&M team on Tuesday in a game that will have SEC seeding implications.
“I think when we’re missing shots, missing free throws, our head can go down a little bit,” Mashack said. “I think that’s the main thing we have to make sure of, just having a short-term memory when it comes to this game.”
The season is winding down, but it is obvious the Vols are still figuring things out. Tennessee will need to figure things out in the next few weeks if it wants to have success in March.
“If we keep our heads down now, off of a loss, we’re never going to be the team we want to be,” Mashack said. “That’s important. This is a loss, we’ve got to take it and move on, because we’re trying to win in March.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.