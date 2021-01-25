Tennessee returns to the hardwood Tuesday coming off of its first two-game losing streak of the 2020-21 season. The 10-3, 18th-ranked Vols are set to host a Mississippi State team looking to rebound from two losses of its own.
The Vols are coming off losses at Florida and to No. 19 Missouri. Tennessee was without star freshman guard Jaden Springer in both losses and could be without him again as the Charlotte native’s condition is questionable as a result of an ankle sprain.
The 9-7 (4-4 SEC) Bulldogs are coming off of a blowout loss to rival Ole Miss and a road loss at Alabama.
Offensively, Mississippi State is ranked in the bottom half of the SEC, scoring just 71.8 points per game. However, the Bulldogs backcourt of D.J. Stewart and Iverson Molinar is one of the SEC’s most dynamic and presents challenges for a Tennessee defense struggling to defend dribble-drive penetration.
"Their guards,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said, were his impressions of the Bulldogs. “We just had two guards that lit us up for 28 and 18 points. They have two starting guards that can very well do that. They have a very aggressive player inside in the post, they rebound the ball, they're a very physical team. Ben Howland's teams have always been solid both ways, so we think it'll be a physical, tight basketball game, which most of them are, but they really work hard at working high percentage areas, they do it as well as anybody."
Stewart leads the conference in shots per game while averaging 18 points — fourth most in the SEC — on 44% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc.
Molinar is averaging 17.5 points per contest but is more than just a scoring guard. The sophomore averages 4.3 rebounds and a team high 3.2 assists per game. Molinar is also the Bulldogs most efficient high volume three-point shooter, making 49% of his attempts from deep.
Mississippi State’s ability to make the outside jumper presents problems for Tennessee’s defense. While the Bulldogs don’t shoot the volume of triples that Alabama or Auburn do, their 39% shooting from deep is second best in the conference.
Defensively, Mississippi State is strong, holding opponents to 67.1 points per game — the fifth best mark in the SEC.
Tuesday’s matchup will pit two of the nation’s best shot blockers against each other in Mississippi State’s Abdul Ado and Tennessee’s Yves Pons. Ado’s 33 blocks are good for the second most in the conference while Pons’ 27 have him just behind in third.
“When you get a guy that does that, it's a talent,” Barnes said of the duo’s shot blocking ability. “It's someone that wants to do it. It's a game changer when you've got a guy that can make those 'fix it' plays. They do it two different ways. Abdul Ado is long and athletic. Yves is long, but not that long. He's got tremendous jumping ability and timing. It's a great thing to have and it's obviously something that people love to see, when a guy goes up there and can swat something away at the rim when you think you've got something easy. Both of them should be commended on the fact that they take great pride in doing it."
While Ado averages just 5.8 points per game, he’s one of the Bulldogs’ best players due to his defensive and rebounding ability. The 6-foot-11, 255 pound center is a tough matchup for Tennessee forward John Fulkerson who’s struggled in recent weeks.
Sophomore Tolu Smith rounds out the massive Mississippi State frontcourt. The 6-foot-10 Western Kentucky transfer leads the team with 8.8 rebounds while adding 13.2 points per game on 53% shooting.
Tipoff from Thompson Boling Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.