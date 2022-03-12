The No. 2 seed Vols eliminate Kentucky from the SEC Tournament with a 69-62 win and advance to the SEC title game.
TAMPA, Fla. – Tennessee met its biggest rival of the last half-decade under the bright lights of the SEC Tournament for the third and likely final time this season, playing for more than just series bragging rights.
Tennessee and Kentucky, two of the SEC’s top basketball powerhouses, squared off in the SEC Tournament semifinal round Saturday afternoon from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, with the season-series knotted at a game apiece and a ticket to the SEC title game on the line.
After trading blows earlier this season – each school convincingly won the contest in their home arena – the No. 2 seed Vols took the rubber match Saturday 69-62 over the No. 3 seed Wildcats, advancing to the SEC Tournament title game Sunday afternoon against Texas A&M.
The Vols’ first half was a microcosm of their season-long inconsistencies. Tennessee jumped out to an early lead in the first half thanks to a 13-2 run in the opening minutes, but followed that with an over-five minute scoring drought. Tennessee held on defensively down the stretch and took an 11-point lead into halftime.
By the end of that drought, Josiah-James, Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi had each picked up 2 fouls, and James and Zeigler were out of the game. The Vols’ bench, however, gave them valuable minutes down the stretch, with both Victor Bailey Jr. and Jahmai Mashack contributing towards a suffocating defensive half.
Kentucky outscored the Vols 40-36 in the second half and pulled within 3 points with a minute to go as the Vols did not score a field goal in the final 3:14, but Zakai Ziegler hit key free-throws down the stretch to clinch Rick Barnes' tenth win over Kentucky.
Kentucky’s shooting has been the story of the season matchup. In the Wildcats’ win over the Vols on Jan. 15, they shot 67.9% with 11 made threes. In the Vols’ win exactly a month later, Kentucky made 34.3% from the field with 5 three-pointers.
That disparity was again prevalent on Saturday, as Kentucky finished at 34.4% from the floor. Tennessee limited the Wildcats to 28% shooting from the field in the first half, including an 0-for-8 mark from deep. Kentucky finished 2-for-12 from three.
For the second time this season, Tennessee’s defense was able to contain Oscar Tshiebwe. Kentucky’s star forward still finished with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, but both were under his season average and he picked up his fifth foul with three and a half minutes to play – the first time this season he fouled out.
