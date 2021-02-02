Tennessee wasn't able to carry over its success from Saturday’s win over Kansas to Oxford on Tuesday night and it resulted in a 52-50 loss for the Vols. Unlike the Kansas game, Tennessee fell back into its inconsistent offensive ways which kept itself from pulling away when it had the chance.
Rick Barnes once again went with the same starting lineup from Saturday which saw Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer start together for the first time as teammates. Johnson and Springer were surrounded by Santiago Vescovi, Yves Pons and John Fulkerson.
Having Pons in the starting lineup was a welcomed sight for Tennessee after he suffered a knee and ankle injury against Kansas.
Tennessee was once again able to get out to a quick start, this time aided by the defense and the play of Josiah Jordan James coming off the bench.
James came off the bench with an instant hot hand which propelled the Vols further. James had a team-high nine first-half points on three of five shooting from behind the three-point line, he also grabbed two rebounds.
Pons was the only other Vol producing any offense in the first half, he had seven points on three-of-six shooting from the field and gave Tennessee the ability to space the floor against Ole Miss and its zone defense at times.
Tennessee was able able to go six-for-12 from behind the three-point line as a team in the first half which accounted for most of the teams 28 first-half points
Inconsistency once again reared its ugly head on offense for Tennessee in the first half as it had a 7:08 span of time in which it only made two field goals.
“The thing we’ve been looking for all year is consistency and we just don’t seem to get it enough when we need to, ” Barnes said.
Fortunately for the Vols, they were able to rely on their SEC best defense and keep the Rebels largely in check.
Romello White led the Rebels in scoring in the first half with six points in 15 minutes. He would be aided by Devonate Shuler and Luis Rodriguez who had four and five points respectively. Shuler also led the team in rebounds with four.
Strong defense from the Vols would hold Ole Miss to 41% shooting from the field in the first half and 28% shooting from behind the three-point line.
Both teams would struggle to find scoring down the stretch and Ole Miss would break the 20 point mark with just a minute left to go in the first half.
Tennessee’s stingy play would help it carry a 28-23 lead into halftime.
Tennessee would shoot out to another early lead in the second half and would even get it to as high as 11 points at 38-27. That would be where the Vols success would end in Oxford.
White and Shuler took over in the second half for the Rebels as they used their prolific defense to upend Tennessee.
“We lost our aggressiveness, ” Barnes said. “We did not protect the ball the way we needed to.”
Shuler had a team-high 11 second-half points and also grabbed three rebounds and forced two steals.
White had eight second-half points and was also able to grab six rebounds. He was a force that Fulkerson or whoever was guarding him struggled to handle.
The success of White was indicative of the success Ole Miss had in the paint tonight against the Vols.
Ole Miss was able to out rebound Tennessee 37-30 and outscored Tennessee in the paint by a whopping 30 to 10 margin.
Tennessee struggled to find any success shooting the ball in the second half as it made just 25% of its shots from the field and an equally bad 28% from behind the three-point line.
Pons and Fulkerson both scored six points in the second half on two-of-three shooting respectively, but that would largely be Tennessee’s only offensive production.
“John has played enough right now that he should be consistent, ” Barnes said. “I think over the last three games that Yves has done the things we like him to do, Fulkerson had a good game the other night and we were hoping he’d be back but he wasn’t.”
Tennessee also struggled from the free-throw line tonight only making 10 of its 16 attempts.
After what was thought to be a turning point in the season against Kansas, Tennessee once again suffered from the turnover bug against Ole Miss, specifically in the second half.
Tennessee had 11 second-half turnovers and 17 total turnovers in the game which kept them from gaining any momentum down the stretch.
“Some of these turnovers, honestly it’s just laziness, ” Barnes said. “It baffles me to think about some of the ways we turned the ball over tonight.”
In the final 13 minutes of the game, Tennessee made just two field goals and folded against the Ole Miss 1-3-1 zone. Once Ole Miss went to the zone Tennessee was never able to respond.
“We have to be more aggressive, tonight we played too timid, ” James said. “Against aggressive teams, that's not how you win in basketball.”
Johnson would make a late three-pointer and some late free throws to finish the game but his effort would be in vain as Ole Miss smothered the Vols down the stretch to win 52-50.
“We just weren’t tough enough tonight, ” Pons said. “We had that game under control most of the night. Tough one.”
Tennessee will have a chance to try and right the ship in Lexington on Saturday against Kentucky at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.