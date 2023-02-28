No. 12 Tennessee used a second-half surge to defeat Arkansas 75-57 Tuesday night, picking up back-to-back wins for the first time this month.
Zakai Zeigler went down with a noncontact left knee injury early in the first half and didn’t return for the remainder of the game. The blow came after Tennessee was already without Tyreke Key, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.
Zeigler’s status for the rest of the season remains unclear.
Despite losing their starting point guard early in the game, the Vols managed to put together a solid first half and went into the break leading by nine.
On senior day, Olivier Nkamhoua led the charge for Tennessee with 10 first-half points. Freshman forward Tobe Awaka also kept the Vols afloat through his work on the glass. He picked up seven rebounds with four of them coming on the offensive glass.
Julian Phillips returned for the first time since Tennessee’s game against Missouri on Feb. 11. The freshman forward has been managing a hip flexor injury but managed to get some minutes off the bench in the first half.
Tennessee set the tone early in the second half with a Jahmai Mashack steal that led to a Jonas Aidoo dunk, which forced Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman to call an early timeout.
Mashack was a factor on defense all night, finishing the game with four steals.
Tennessee led by double-digits early in the second half, but fouls allowed Arkansas to make it a close game again.
But Tennessee quickly regained its double digit lead thanks to a scoring drought from the Razorbacks.
A deep three from Santiago Vescovi gave Tennessee a 63-46 lead with just under seven minutes to go, which acted as the dagger for the Vols.
Vescovi finished the game with 14 points. Nkamhoua led scoring with 16 points.
The dominant win marks two complete games in a row for the Vols after nearly a month of struggled. The Vols will go to Auburn on Saturday with a chance to secure a top-four seed in the SEC Tournament next week.
This story will be updated.
