Tennessee big man Handje Tamba announced Tuesday that he would be joining Victor Bailey Jr. and Brock Jacek as the latest Vols to enter the transfer portal following the end of the 2021-22 season.
Tamba is a 6-foot-11 freshman that reclassified to the class of 2021 from Knoxville Catholic high school, the same as 2022 point guard signee B.J. Edwards, currently Tennessee’s only class of 2022 commitment.
Tamba has immense upside as a player in the post, but was redshirted upon his reclassification behind fellow 2021 freshmen such as Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Jonas Aidoo. Tamba’s spot in Tennessee’s rotation was also filled by junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua and departing super-senior forward John Fulkerson.
Tennessee currently has two open scholarship positions for next year’s 2022-2023 unit as of Tuesday, April 5 pending further movement in the transfer portal and NBA draft.
Junior guard Santiago Vescovi announced in late March that he would enter his name into the NBA Draft process without hiring an agent, thereby retaining his ability to come back to school and play a senior season for the Vols. Josiah-Jordan James and junior forward Olivier Nkamhoau have also yet to announce their future intentions at this time.