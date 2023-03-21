The Vols used home runs from Christian Scott and Cal Stark to shutout West Carolina in a 7-0 win on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Vols sported a completely different lineup for midweek action. Sophomore slugger Blake Burke was the only regular starter to appear in the batting order to start the evening.
While there wasn’t a specific reason for such a dramatic change in the lineup, it’s safe to say that it’s related to this weekend’s sweep at the hands of Missouri. Perhaps Tony Vitello is sending a message that his teams’ performance was unacceptable, but the lineup obviously won't stick.
It was a generally quiet but efficient night from the bats, but Christian Scott got the scoring started after crushing a ball over the right field scoreboard for the first hit and run of the evening for the Vols.
It was a quiet third inning but Tennessee was able to rally in the fourth thanks to Cal Stark’s one-out home run to the left field porch. Kavares Tears walked, then advanced to second on a balk before usual starter Christian Moore came in and pinch ran, later scoring off Jake Kendro’s single.
Austen Jaslove sent Kendro home and Scott to third after finding a gap in right-center field. Scott later scored on a balk, ending the inning with four runs and a 5-0 lead.
After Moore made his appearance, the Vols slowly began integrating the regulars back in the lineup with Maui Ahuna and Jared Dickey making late-inning appearances.
Moore and Ryan Miller each drove in a run in the fifth and sixth innings to lock the score at 7-0.
On the pitching side, Zander Sechrist, Aaron Combs and Jake Fitzgibbons took the bulk of the load with six inning pitched between the three, combining for nine strikeouts in a crisp outing from the pitching staff as a whole.
In total, the Vols sent out 18 different batters and eight different pitchers as they cycled through the lineup all night.
Moore and Ryan Miller each drove in a run in the fifth and six to lock the score at 7-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.