Tennessee has been the named the media’s prediction to win the 2020-21 SEC Men’s Basketball Championship. The news was announced this afternoon by the league office in Birmingham after a vote of assorted national and SEC media members.
The Vols have four starters from last season returning, which will be joined a strong cast of newcomers who rank fourth as a unit in the nation. This is first time Tennessee has been tabbed the top team in preseason prediction since 2008-09.
If the Vols are able to finish first, it would be the first time since 2017-18. Going into that season, Tennessee was predicted to finish 13th during preseason.
The Vols are predicted to finish above second place Kentucky and third place LSU, with Florida and Alabama rounding out the top.
Players were also selected with John Fulkerson making First Team Preseason All-SEC and Yves Pons making Second Team.
Voters ranked team 1-14 with 14 points given to the first place and one point to 14th place. Ties were not broken.
Tennessee will start its season on November 25 with the SEC Tournament scheduled for March 10-14 in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.
First Team All-SEC
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Olivier Sarr, Kentucky
Javonte Smart, LSU
Dru Smith, Missouri
AJ Lawson, South Carolina
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Savion Flagg, Texas A&M
SEC Player of the Year
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Preseason Media Poll
1. Tennessee
2. Kentucky
3. LSU
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. Arkansas
7. Auburn
8. South Carolina
9. Ole Miss
10. Missouri
11. Texas A&M
12. Mississippi State
13. Georgia
14. Vanderbilt