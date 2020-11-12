Staff Report Graphic
Michael Bloodworth / Daily Beacon

Tennessee has been the named the media’s prediction to win the 2020-21 SEC Men’s Basketball Championship. The news was announced this afternoon by the league office in Birmingham after a vote of assorted national and SEC media members.

The Vols have four starters from last season returning, which will be joined a strong cast of newcomers who rank fourth as a unit in the nation. This is first time Tennessee has been tabbed the top team in preseason prediction since 2008-09.

If the Vols are able to finish first, it would be the first time since 2017-18. Going into that season, Tennessee was predicted to finish 13th during preseason.

The Vols are predicted to finish above second place Kentucky and third place LSU, with Florida and Alabama rounding out the top.

Players were also selected with John Fulkerson making First Team Preseason All-SEC and Yves Pons making Second Team.

Voters ranked team 1-14 with 14 points given to the first place and one point to 14th place. Ties were not broken.

Tennessee will start its season on November 25 with the SEC Tournament scheduled for March 10-14 in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.

First Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Olivier Sarr, Kentucky

Javonte Smart, LSU

Dru Smith, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Savion Flagg, Texas A&M

SEC Player of the Year

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Preseason Media Poll

1. Tennessee

2. Kentucky

3. LSU

4. Florida

5. Alabama

6. Arkansas

7. Auburn

8. South Carolina

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. Texas A&M

12. Mississippi State

13. Georgia

14. Vanderbilt

