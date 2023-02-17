The No. 10 Vols kicked off February ranked No. 2 coming off a win over current No. 6 Texas. The mood surrounding the program was at perhaps the highest since the days of Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield.
Tennessee then took a trip to Gainesville to take on the struggling Gators under new head coach Todd Golden. The thought of losing to this year’s Florida team was almost laughable.
However, the Gators opened up the game leading 17-4, and those 13 points ended up being the difference in a 67-54 stunner as Florida took down the Vols.
Still, the mood was fine. The Vols would come back to Thompson-Boling on Saturday and give a ranked Auburn team led by former head coach Bruce Pearl a stomping, right?
Wrong. The Vols won but in one of the least visually appealing games of the 2022-23 college basketball season — a 46-43 slugfest.
At this point, the mood went from “this team has the makings of a deep tournament run,” to “this team is going to be a first or second round exit.”
Then came the next two games: Vanderbilt and Missouri. Failure to put the two teams away and miss free throws from Santiago Vescovi set up consecutive buzzer-beating losses and Tennessee was 1-3 to start the month with newly crowned No. 1 Alabama coming to town.
Not only did the Vols lose to Missouri, but they lost two starters, Julian Phillips and Josiah-Jordan James in the process.
However, Rick Barnes’ attitude was surprisingly upbeat. He stayed calm and implied that if the team continued to play hard, the wins would come back. Besides, he knows his team better than anyone, trusting in the next man up mentality and that his guys were able to fulfill what is asked of them.
“As you know, night to night some guys might not have exactly what they’d like to have and what we would need them to have. And we’ll go to the next guy,” Barnes said. “If he’s got it, we’re going to go with that person. But we count on everyone of those guys going into every game.”
The next men up for the Vols were Jonas Aidoo and Jahmai Mashack as starters along with Uros Plavsic off the bench.
Mashack didn’t score a point against the Crimson Tide, but he finished with a plus/minus of nine, which was the highest on the team thanks to his defense on projected lottery pick Brandon Miller.
“Looking at his individual performance, he was locked in,” Barnes said. “He has done that for us all year. Just a great example of a guy that can impact the game and really not score points. We need him.”
With Mashack holding the perimeter, Aidoo and Plavsic anchored the paint on both sides of the ball. Both finished with double-digit points while Aidoo added a double-double to go with three blocks.
Barnes is looking for more of that come Saturday, when the Vols face Kentucky in Rupp Arena, who defeated them at Thompson-Boling Arena in January.
Now that Tennessee reestablished its status as a contender, Barnes is looking for more of the same from his group to finish out the regular season with momentum heading into March Madness.
“We need everybody in the game to do what they do and do what we need them to do for our team,” Barnes said. “We keep talking about understanding your role, playing your role every night and doing it to the very best of your ability and not trying to do things we don’t need you to do and doing exactly what this team needs you to do. When those guys are doing that obviously that’s when we’re at our best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.