Tennessee’s 2021 signing class added its second commitment Tuesday afternoon as the Vols’ found Kennedy Chandler a backcourt mate in four-star guard Jahmai Mashack.
Mashack is the nation’s 92nd best player according to the 247sports composite rankings, while being a top-50 player on 247sports player rankings and rivals rankings.
“I chose a program that aligned with my faith, my willingness to work and where the culture would allow me to meet my full potential," Mashack said in his commitment video.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard chose the Vols over a final group of Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas.
Mashack becomes the first player to commit to Tennessee under Rick Barnes from the west coast. Mashack attends Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California, an eastern suburb of Los Angeles.
Assistant coach Mike Schwartz deserves a lot of credit for Mashack’s commitment, leaning on his west coast ties to gain the Vols a serious player.
With Mashack’s commitment the Vols now have the No. 19 class in the 247sports team rankings. The Vols will now turn their sights to post players to fill out the rest of the 2021 class. With Paolo Banchero choosing Duke over Tennessee and overs, look for the Vols to focus in on Jabari Smith, Charles Bediako and Ryan Mutumbo.