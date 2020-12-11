Tennessee’s basketball program has made changes to the rest of its 2020 non-conference schedule. The Vols have added a game with Saint Joseph’s and moved the games with Tennessee Tech and USC Upstate.
The Vols moved their game on Dec. 19 with Tennessee Tech to Dec. 18, the game is at Thompson-Boling Arena and tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network +.
The game on Dec. 22 with USC Upstate has been pushed back to Dec. 23, the game will still be played at Thompson-Boling Arena and tip-off is slated for 5:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
The movement of these two games has allowed the Vols to add a game with Saint Joseph's on Dec. 21. The Vols and Hawks are scheduled to tip-off at 6:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network from Knoxville.
The Vols take the court this Saturday to welcome the Cincinnati Bearcats to Knoxville for a 12:30 p.m. ET game on SEC Network Alternate Channel.