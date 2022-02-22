Tennessee guard Victor Bailey Jr. was back to his old ways against Missouri, dropping an SEC-high 11 points in what was perhaps his best performance of the season. Tennessee was carried to an 80-61 win by strong performances from Bailey Jr. and freshman guard Kennedy Chandler.
Victor Bailey’s have a history of success playing in Colombia, Missouri.
Junior Tennessee shooting guard Victor Bailey Jr. comes from a family of athletes. His father, Victor Bailey Sr, was a star receiver for the Missouri Tigers from 1990-1992, where he hauled in 128 catches for 2,116 yards and 12 touchdowns in his three seasons as a wide receiver.
Bailey Jr. chose to take his natural athleticism to the court rather than the gridiron. The Austin, Texas native committed to Oregon to play basketball before transferring to Tennessee and sitting out the 2020 season. His prowess as a 3-point shooter made him a perfect fit for a Vols team in desperate need of offense last season when he made his Vols debut.
His play has faltered since then, though. Bailey, primarily a catch-and-shoot type of player, went from shooting nearly 34% from range last season to 21% through 26 games this season.
That narrative changed in Tennessee’s 80-61 win over the Tigers Tuesday evening. The Vols, led by Bailey Jr. and freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler, picked up their 20th win of the season in dominant fashion to improve to 20-7 (11-4 SEC) on the season.
Bailey Jr. was all over the court against his father’s former school, dropping 11 points on an efficient 5-8 shooting from the field. Chandler scored a team-high 23 points with 8 rebounds and 6 assists.
This story will be updated at a later time.