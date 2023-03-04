No. 12 Tennessee fell to Auburn on Saturday 79-70 in its regular season finale despite 21 points from Santiago Vescovi.
A Vols' win would have meant that they lock down the No. 4 seed and double-bye in the SEC Tournament. However, fate is out of their hands as they wait for the results of the rest of the day.
In the Vols first full game without Zakai Zeigler, it was point guard by committee with Vescovi, Jahmai Mashack and Josiah-Jordan James sharing the load along with Tyreke Key off the bench.
The four fared well, but Vescovi eventually assumed the role completely with Mashack and James in foul trouble.
Vescovi took over in the first half and scored 11 points on two assists on 3-of-5 shooting from three. He had the ball in his hands often and seemed to make the right plays every time.
In terms of offense, the Vols looked better for the majority of the game in terms of working for open looks. However, the Tigers' ability to both take and make contested looks kept them in the game all night.
The Vols were on a 7-0 run in the final three minutes of the first half, but Auburn's Wendell Green nailed a heavily contested three in the corner to cut Tennessee's lead to 34-30. went on
It was a game changing shot as the Vols seemed to control all of the momentum and were stopping the Tigers' at will beforehand.
However, the second half turned into a very similar back and forth affair with Auburn controlling the half.
Vescovi was able to keep Tennessee in the game for most of the half. With him as the main channel of offense, Auburn sought to shut him out and succeeded, leading to a complete shutdown of the Vols' offense.
Following Vescovi's final basket that gave Tennessee a 63-60, the Tigers embarked on a 12-1 run till the 39 second mark to take the lead and run with it.
The Vols were unable to recover and played the free throw game till the buzzer.
Up next for Tennessee is the SEC Tournament in Bridgestone Arena, where the Vols will play on Friday if they keep the No. 4 seed and Thursday if they drop.
