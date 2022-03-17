No. 3 Tennessee steam-rolled Longwood 88-56 in the First Round of March Madness as Santiago Vescovi tied the program record for three-pointers in a tournament game.
INDIANAPOLIS – Tennessee took the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, with a bitter taste in its mouth.
The Vols played their first-round matchup of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against Oregon State in Indianapolis at the same court – though it went by a different name, Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The No. 5 seeded Vols were upset that year by an Oregon State team that made it as far as the Elite Eight.
Tennessee did not entertain the idea of an upset in 2022, as the No. 3 seed Vols downed No. 14 Longwood 88-56 in the First Round of March Madness to advance to the round of 32 for the first time since 2019.
Junior guard Santiago Vescovi led the charge for the Vols with an all-out blitz from three-point range. Vescovi made 6 three-pointers, tying the program record for threes in an NCAA Tournament game.
With his 6 triples, Vescovi has made 101 three-pointers on the season, becoming the second Vol ever to make 100 or more three-pointers in a single season. Tennessee finished 60.4% from the floor and 14-for-24 from deep.
The Uruguay native Vescovi finished with a game-high 18 points and led five Vols in double figures. Super senior John Fulkerson scored 15 points in his first March Madness game since 2019, Josiah-Jordan James scored 17 on 6-of-9 shooting and Kennedy Chandler added 13. Zakai Zeigler came off the bench for 10 points and 2 triples.
Tennessee shot an unreal 66.7% from the floor and made 8 three-pointers in the first half to take a 25-point lead into the break. Tennessee’s 54 first-half points was just 2 points shy of the 56 it scored in the entire game of last season’s loss to Oregon State.
The Vols' 88 points were the most since scoring 90 against Texas A&M on Feb. 1.
The Vols will face No. 11 Michigan Saturday from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line.
This story will be updated.