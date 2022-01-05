Tennessee took its first lead of the night against shorthanded Ole Miss with four minutes and 40 seconds remaining in overtime.
The Vols had tied the game multiple times throughout, but couldn’t get over the hump until Olivier Nkamhoua’s jumper from 10 feet rattled in to give the Vols a 53-51 lead.
The Rebels were playing without the services of leading scorer Jarkel Joiner but had found an offensive spark in regulation through Georgia transfer Tye Fagan, who was putting the finishing touches on the best game of his college career. Fagan finished the night leading all scorers with 23 points having drained five of his six shots from beyond the arc.
It wasn’t Fagan, but seven-foot center Nysier Brooks whose shot tied the game at 56-all before Santiago Vescovi found another gear.
The junior guard stole an outlet pass from Fagan, ran to his spot on the other end of the court, settled and calmly stroked a three to a thunderous outburst from Tennessee fans inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols had their largest lead of the game at 59-56 with 2:41 remaining in overtime.
This time the Vols kept their lead, riding the energy wave from the home crowd to escape the Rebels upset bid with a 66-60 win.
Freshman guard Zakai Zeigler summed up Vescovi’s performance in one statement.
“Game-changer, I haven't seen that before.” Zeigler said.
It seemed that whenever Tennessee needed a basket, the Uruguay native was there to deliver. Vescovi finished with a team-high 17 points with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Vescovi drained perhaps the two most important shots of Tennessee’s second-half comeback.
The first was a four-point play opportunity that closed the deficit to three with under four minutes remaining. The shot seemed to kickstart a Tennessee offense that had been dreadful from the field until that crucial point in the game.
He wasn't done yet. Vescovi's second shot trumped the first, tying the game at 51 which proved to be just enough to squeeze into overtime.
“Santi is in elite shape,” Head coach Rick Barnes said. “People are not going to give him anything easy. They’re going to make him work.”
“He plays so much bigger than his size.”
A constant for the Vols throughout Wednesday evening was their suffocating defense. Tennessee’s backcourt trio of Kennedy Chandler, Zeigler and Vescovi accounted for 12 steals as the Vols forced the Rebels into 27 total turnovers in 45 minutes of play as a unit.
"Defensively, the numbers were there,” Barnes said. “When you’re behind, the other team feels it too. They feel the hesitancy.”
“…For our guys to stay locked in defensively the way they did is really good. We’ll play defense and rebound regardless of if we had a bad night, and we had an awful night offensively. We still could find a way to win a game, and that showed tonight. Rebounding and our defense is what won the game.”
Tennessee was cool under pressure, displaying the brighter timeline of a similar situation at Madison Square Garden in early December against Texas Tech, a game the Vols lost after falling short on a late push.
The Vols had lost three out its last four overtime games dating back to 2019.
“I think good teams win games like that when they’re not playing good basketball,” Barnes said. “… We found a way.”