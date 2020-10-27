It’s hard to believe that it was 2020 when Santiago Vescovi made his Tennessee debut, but it was. January 4, 2020, Vescovi started in his first college basketball game, just a week after landing in Knoxville.
Vescovi scored a team high 18-points in the loss to LSU, raining in six triples. The Uruguayan native also turned it over nine times.
The left-hander eventually evened out, averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 turnovers per game.
COVID-19 took away Vescovi’s chance at a normal offseason, as the guard returned home to Montevideo in March and didn’t return until August. However, in some ways being back home during the global pandemic was a blessing for Vescovi.
“In Uruguay it was way easier because COVID was like a smaller thing,” Vescovi said. “We had really few cases. By the time I was there we had like 60 active cases in the country. That made us be available to play five-on-five, have practice and do whatever we wanted in groups. … I was basically working out by myself and with a strength and conditioning coach I knew. That and playing five-on-five with guys that I knew.”
Even after some returned to campus in June, players were only able to work out individually in Pratt Pavilion all summer.
Vescovi’s time spent with a strength and conditioning coach led to him slimming his body down a bit. Vescovi believes the physical change is already paying dividends with his improved quickness.
“I’ve already experienced a really big change in my whole game and body,” Vescovi said. “I’ve been feeling it during practice. I feel myself way more quickly. I feel more lean also, I got leaner during the summer working out at home. I feel like that’s really going to help me in terms of, first of all my defensive standing point, because I’ll be able to guard quicker guards.”
Vescovi said his training regimen back home included playing five-on-five three to four days a week, working out with his strength coach and working on his game every day on his own.
Vescovi said points of emphasis included improving his man defense and his shooting. The sophomore said he feels much better about his shot now than he did last season.
“I think my game has improved a lot,” Vescovi said. “I feel better physical wise and I’m starting to learn more about the pace if the game and as coach Barnes asks us I’m trying to play faster and every time I get the ball I’m trying to run the court and I feel like I’m doing a really good job doing that, but I think I still have a lot of room to improve and that’s what I’m working on every day.”
Rick Barnes is known for being tough on his point guards, and with the Vols’ head coach saying he feels like four to five guys could play point guard he could be quick to pull the trigger on a point guard not doing what he wants.
Vescovi will have to earn Barnes trust to have a firm role playing significant minutes at point guards. Vescovi believes that it’s not only his skills that have improved this offseason but also his understanding of Tennessee’s offense and what coach Barnes wants out of him.
“I feel way more comfortable right now,” Vescovi said. “We’re starting to know every time more of what coach Barnes wants from us. I think that’s good for the team because we’re all on the same page. I feel really good about the offense we’re running right now, and also just running more every time and getting the pace faster. I think it’s really going to help us.”
College basketball’s official start day is less than a month away but Tennessee’s schedule is still yet to be set after ESPN’s plan to have non conference games in an Orlando bubble fell through this week.
Whenever Tennessee officially hits the hardwood, its guard situation will be fascinating to watch and Vescovi certainly factors in there.