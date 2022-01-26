Santiago Vescovi tied his career-high with 23 points as the Vols completed a second-half comeback over Florida, 78-71, Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena to stay a perfect 11-0 at home.
Tennessee nearly cost itself its perfect home record.
Vescovi was the Vols’ hero once again. He led Tennessee (14-5, 5-3 SEC) with 23 points on 5 threes and kicked off a crucial 9-0 run in which the Vols retook the lead in the second half. It was the Uruguay native’s ninth-straight game with double-digit points and his fourth 20+ point game of the year.
“To be honest I really don’t think about that,” Vescovi said on his consistent numbers over the past month. “Probably my numbers are the last thing that I think about right now. We’re more focused on winning games.”
Vescovi’s sparked a critical Tennessee run with a reverse layup midway through the second half gave the Vols a 56-55 lead, their first since the 17:07 mark in the first half. Josiah-Jordan James drained a second-chance three to extend the Vols’ lead over Florida (12-8, 3-4 SEC) to 4 points and John Fulkerson banked one in off the glass to make it six. The Vols never trailed from that point on.
Things looked much bleaker for the Vols in the first half. Despite shooting 57% from deep over the game’s first 20 minutes, the Vols trailed by as much as 13 and went into halftime down 8.
Tennessee committed 11 turnovers in the first half and made 11 field goals. Twice, the Vols went on scoreless droughts of five-minutes or more, including seven-consecutive possessions without a shot at one point.
“The turnovers that we had, there’s no defense for it,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “Those are ones that just take your breath away. We’re too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way they do.”
Vescovi was complimented by a balanced scoring effort in the second half. Guards Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler finished in double figures with 17 and 11 points, respectively.
“When Zakai comes into the game, something good normally happens, even if it doesn’t show up in the stat sheet, cause he’s going to create some havoc on the defensive end,” Barnes said. “It’s what he does with his all-around game. It seems like everything gets ratcheted up a notch.”
Forwards Fulkerson and Olivier Nkamhoua – who combined for 2 points and 0 field goals in the first half – each had major contributions in the second half – Fulkerson with scoring and Nkamhoua on the glass.
Tennessee has been a much-improved offensive team since its loss to Kentucky. The Vols have won three-consecutive games, culminating Wednesday with their second-highest three-point percentage of the season (45.8%).
Despite the recent success, the still suffer from the same several minute-long stretches of abysmal offense in which they turn the ball over and refuse to take open shots.
The Vols have another huge matchup this week as they travel to Texas – where Barnes spent 17 years as the head coach – for the nightcap of the Big 12/SEC Challenge Saturday evening. The Vols know it will be critical for them to not make the matchup anything more than it is – doing so would only make the offensive problems worse.
“I think that that’s going to get us fired up,” Vescovi said of Barnes’ return to Texas. “We’ve got to take it the right way. We’ve got to put all that energy into winning the basketball game and staying focused on the game and trying to win a basketball game, because that’s what we’re here for.”