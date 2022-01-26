Santiago Vescovi tied his career-high with 23 points as the Vols completed a second-half comeback over Florida, 78-71, Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena to stay a perfect 11-0 at home.
Tennessee nearly cost itself its perfect home record.
The No. 18 Vols came back from a first-half deficit to defeat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Santiago Vescovi tied his career-high in points as the Vols outscored the Gators 44-29 in the second half to complete the comeback and improved to 11-0 at home.
Vescovi was the Vols’ hero once again. He led Tennessee (14-5, 5-3 SEC) with 23 points on 5 threes, and kicked off a crucial 9-0 in which the Vols retook the lead in the second half.
Sophomore guard Justin Powell stole the ball from the Gators and found Vescovi who finished with a reverse layup that gave the Vols 56-55 lead, their first since the 17:07 mark in the first half.
Vescovi’s layup sparked a critical Tennessee run. Josiah-Jordan James drained a second-chance three to extend the Vols’ lead to 4 points and John Fulkerson banked on in off the glass to make it 6. The Vols never trailed from that point on.
Things looked much bleaker for the Vols in the first half. Despite shooting 57% from deep over the game’s first 20 minutes, the Vols trailed by as much as 13 and went into halftime down 8.
Tennessee committed 11 turnovers in the first half and made 11 field goals. Twice, the Vols went on scoreless droughts of five-minutes or more, including seven consecutive possessions without a shot at one point. Tennessee cut its turnovers down to 5 in the second half.
A balanced scoring effort complimented Vescovi in the second half. Guards Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler finished in double figures, with 17 and 11 points, respectively.
