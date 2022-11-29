Santiago Vescovi was named SEC player of the week for his performance in the Battle 4 Atlantis over Thanksgiving weekend. The senior guard averaged 13.3 points per game. He also added 4.3 rebounds per game and averaged 3.3 assists per game.
Vescovi struggled early on in this tournament. In Wednesday’s game, he struggled from the three-point line – only 3-7 from the arc. In the past season, he was 40.3% from the arc. Vescovi soon found his rhythm in the final game on Friday. Although he was 35.7% from beyond the arc, his field goal percentage was 37.5%. Vescovi picked up 20 points in the game against No. 3 Kansas.
Vescovi was “discovered” in the Bahamas. He was a member of the Basketball Without Borders team, and the people from the NBA Academy in Mexico watched him play and offered him a spot in their program.
Vescovi went on to play in Mexico City and then Australia with the NBA Academy before coming to Knoxville.
The No. 13 Tennessee Vols return to Thompson-Boling Arena this Wednesday against McNeese at 7:15 p.m. ET.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.