Santiago Vescovi was good for 16 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in Saturday evening’s 64-50 win over No. 13 LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols had lost their previous four matchups against the Tigers and improve to 4-3 in SEC play after snapping the streak that had spanned four seasons.
James Daniel III was the leading scorer the last time Tennessee beat LSU prior to Saturday evening’s top 25 showdown between the No. 24 Vols and No. 13 Tigers.
The senior guard, known for his prowess from deep, drained five triples in a 17-point performance to lead the Vols to an 84-61 victory. Redshirt freshman John Fulkerson had four points in five minutes of play.
The Vols responded promptly by losing their next four to the Tigers, a streak that spanned four seasons.
Tennessee finally broke that streak Saturday night. The Vols jumped to an early 11-0 lead and kept it, beating LSU 64-50 behind a stellar performance from a face familiar to the Tigers – Santiago Vescovi.
Just two matchups removed from Daniel’s electrifying three-point performance in January of 2018, Vescovi joined the Vols as a mid-season acquisition. In his first game as a Vol Vescovi dropped 18 points on 6-of-9 three-point shooting in a losing effort.
The Uruguay native has always seemed to save his best games for head coach Will Wade and the Tigers. Vescovi averaged 15 points per game against LSU heading into Saturday's 16-point, 6 rebound performance.
