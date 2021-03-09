The Southeastern Conference released its men's basketball All-SEC honors Tuesday. While no Tennessee players landed on either of the eight person All-SEC teams, Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were named to the All-Freshman Team and Yves Pons was named to the All-Defensive Team.
Springer earned his spot on the All-Freshman team by leading the Vols in scoring with 12.4 points per game on an efficient 48% shooting from the field, 80% shooting from the line and 46% shooting from three-point range.
Springer did a little bit of everything for Tennessee, playing point guard and tallying 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Johnson, a Shelbyville native, enters the postseason third on the team with 10.8 points per game. In addition, Johnson averages 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
In SEC play, the duo finished first and second on the team in scoring, tallying 12.7 (Springer) and 12.1 (Johnson) points per game.
Pons was named to the All-Defensive Team for the second straight season but couldn't defend his title as Defensive Player of the Year as Alabama's Herb Jones earned the honor.
While battling a knee injury, Pons tallied 1.6 blocks per game, a sizable drop from his 2.4 a game in 2019-20. Still, the France native was elite on the defensive end, improving his perimeter defense while recording a career high 16 steals.
Pons joins former Vol Josh Richardson as the only Tennessee player to make the All-Defensive Team two times.
Springer, Johnson, Pons and the Vols will return to action Friday when they begin play in the SEC Tournament.