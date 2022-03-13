TAMPA, Fla – It’s a milestone that’s been long in the making, and Tennessee left little doubt from the jump Sunday afternoon. The Vols led the whole way, downing red-hot Texas A&M 65-50 to claim its first SEC Tournament Championship Title since 1979.
It’s also been a long time coming for super-senior forward John Fulkerson, junior guard Santiago Vescovi and junior guard Josiah-Jordan James.
James’ play this weekend cemented his spot as an All-Tournament team selection, alongside Vescovi and tournament MVP Kennedy Chandler. James dropped his third double-double of the season Sunday, scoring 16 points and nabbing 10 rebounds.
Postgame, James echoed a statement Barnes had made about an article he read regarding Michael Jordan’s leadership as a player, and how Tennessee would bounce back in 2022 after dropping in the first round to Oregon State last season.
The Beavers were playing similar basketball to that of the Aggies leading into Sunday’s championship game. They blitzed through the PAC-12 Tournament as an underdog to steal a bid before winning three games in the Big Dance.
“It was after Oregon State, I remember sitting in the locker room and it was a long passage," James said. "That was the day we got back from (Indianapolis) and that was the first thing we came together as a group this year over the summer, that was the first thing (Barnes) put up. It was the last thing from last season and first thing from this season.”
“Just talking about leadership, how hard it is, you’re not going to be liked all the time and how Michael Jordan led his team, and the type of leader that he was. That memory is very vivid, he preached that t the start of the season and it just spewed out of everyone else.”
James has been a Bonafide leader for Tennessee, playing lights out ever since missing a wide-open 3-point attempt at the buzzer that could have beaten Texas in late January. Especially prevalent after Olivier Nkamhoua went down with a foot injury in February, James and others on the team stepping up proved a turning point in the Vols’ path to the SEC Title.
Another leader who shined Sunday was Fulkerson, who has been the heart and soul of this Tennessee team since signing as a freshman in 2016. Fulkerson posted a sneaky good outing, scoring eight points and adding 12 rebounds in aiding Tennessee to the mountaintop of the SEC for the first time in his six-season college career.
Fulkerson and Tennessee’s first obstacle came following the under 16 timeout. The Vols, after blitzing to a 14-0 lead early, started one of their patented second-sequence scoring lulls, missing eight straight shots before freshman guard Kennedy Chandler snapped the drought with a triple.
But snapping the drought wasn’t enough – Tennessee needed a legitimate cushion heading into the second half, and it was Fulkerson’s five straight points that delivered. Despite Tennessee missing some opportunities, Fulkerson’s hustle plays against a Texas A&M zone that did its job in slowing the Vols down willed Tennessee to a 29-20 halftime lead.
By games’ end, Fulkerson could hardly contain his emotions. The sixth-year senior’s work had finally paid off.
“This time of year, everybody wants to win,” Barnes said. “They want to keep winning. That's what we do, and Fulky ... I have been at the University of Tennessee seven years. He has been a part of six of them.”
“Last year was a tough year for him and the way it ended, but for him to come back, and I think the emotion he has carried for a long time. He went into a totally different role this year, which he fully accepted.”
Fulkerson had aided Tennessee into the halftime break, but the next hurdle Tennessee needed to jump was leaped by Santiago Vescovi.
Tennessee was able to hold a generous 10-point lead for most of the first half, a reality that trickled over into the second. Still, the Vols could never get over the hump to put the Aggies away – Texas A&M was taking punch after punch after punch.
That’s when Vescovi decided to take over. In a span of 30 seconds, Vescovi was fouled shooting a 3-pointer, drained all three free throws, stole the ensuing inbounds pass and nailed a triple in the right corner to put the Vols up 14 – their largest lead of the day to that point.
“They made a push to get back, Santi through that stretch I think he scored seven, eight or nine points somewhere in there which was a big part of the game, to give us a little bit more room.” Barnes said.
Vescovi finished with a game-high 17 points, five assists and three rebounds.
For Barnes, Sunday evening’s Genesis was that first-round loss to Oregon State in 2021. In that aftermath, as James highlighted, Tennessee’s veterans picked up the slack that they felt was present and ran with it.
And when all was said and done on Tennessee’s trip to Tampa, Florida, that praise, in Barnes’ eye, should go to those players who gave their all for the University of Tennessee when it mattered most.
“I've been doing this a long time, and I kept telling them the last couple of days, this time of year is about players,” Barnes said. “It's not about plays. It's about players and players making plays. It's something that they'll forever enjoy throughout their life, and I have been doing this a long time, and I think it's their time.”