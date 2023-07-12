Tennessee basketball under Rick Barnes has had its fair share of under-the-radar recruits turn into freshman standouts. Included in that list are guys like Admiral Schofield, Lamonte Turner and Zakai Zeigler.
This past year, Tobe Awaka added himself to that list. His 3.2 points per game and 3.8 rebounds don’t particularly stand out, but his physicality as a defender and on the glass proved valuable as his minutes steadily increased late in the season.
Awaka’s performance was enough to land him a spot in the Team USA minicamp along with fellow Vol Freddie Dilione, who just missed the final cut, and later a roster spot on the U19 team to compete for the FIBA World Cup.
“I think it's been great for both of them. A situation like that can let a person really get confidence and grow,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “Any time those guys get a chance to try out and represent our country, is a great thing.”
Though the team as a whole was disappointed after falling to Turkey in the bronze-medal game, Awaka shined all tournament.
“It was very fun,” Awaka said. “I thought it was much needed, being able to play basketball during the summer, being around different systems, coaching staffs, groups of guys.”
Coming off the bench in game one, Awaka tallied 12 points on 66% shooting along with seven rebounds in just 16 minutes of action. The performance landed him a spot in the starting lineup for the team’s final six games. By the end of the tournament, Awaka solidified himself as one of the team’s best players, averaging a Team USA second-best mark of 11.6 points and team-leading 10.6 rebounds.
Awaka is developing his offensive game, which is something we saw progress throughout his 2022-23 campaign but was the main factor that kept him off the floor this past season, and his world cup performance shows that he has made significant strides on that side of the ball.
“I think I'm more decisive and more patient. I’m starting to pick my spots much better. I think jump shot wise, I’m more confident.” Awaka said. “I think it's understanding who you’re playing with. You might have shooters, might have cutters. Understand who you’re playing against, if the guy is more skinny, lengthy, more stout, strong.”
Now back in Knoxville, Awaka sets his sights on stepping into an increased role with the team with the departures of big men Oliver Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic leaves room for a potential starting role for the 19-year-old.
Several key returners from last year join Awaka as the Vols look to build off of their Sweet 16 appearance, most notably fifth-years Josiah Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi along with juniors Jahmai Mashack Zakai Zeigler, who is currently rehabbing an ACL tear he suffered late in 2022-23.
Also boasting strong transfer portal and freshmen classes, Tennessee now heads into a pivotal stretch of the offseason as the team begins to mesh. The Vols will be heading to Italy for a 10-day tour where they will play in three games starting August 4th.
