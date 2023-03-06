Three Tennessee basketball players were named to All-SEC teams, voted on by SEC head coaches, the conference announced Monday afternoon.
Santiago Vescovi was named first-team All-SEC after a year where he averaged 13.3 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game during SEC play. Vescovi's second straight year earning first-team accolades makes him the fifth Vol since 2000 to earn multiple All-SEC selections during his career.
Zakai Zeigler was named to second-team All-SEC and All-Defense. The sophomore guard, whose season was cut short with a torn ACL, averaged 10.2 points per game, 6.5 assist per game and 1.8 steals per game in SEC play.
Julian Phillips was an All-Freshman team selection after he averaged 9 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game. His selections marks three straight years where Tennessee has had a freshman earn All-SEC honors.
Tennessee will begin the SEC Tournament on Thursday in Nashville against the winner of South Carolina and Ole Miss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.