Vols get revenge on No. 4 Kentucky with 75-61 win over the Wildcats Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena to stay a perfect 14-0 at home this season.
It was clear from the beginning that neither Tennessee nor Kentucky liked each other.
Kentucky entered the night as the No. 4 team in the nation, riding a six-game winning streak with the hopes of completing the season-sweep at the Vols’ home Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols were eager to move on from the memory of their worse loss of the season at the hands of Kentucky a month ago at Rupp Arena and prove that they are real contenders.
The No. 16 Vols did exactly that, making a statement with a decisive 76-63 win over the Wildcats Tuesday night at TBA in a game that was physical and energetic from the very start.
“I think our fans were ready from the get-go,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “Before I ever came out tonight, they told me ‘Boy, it’s electric out there.’ And you expect it to be. It’s one of the great rivalries in college basketball.”
The game’s tone was set early when Kentucky’s star forward Oscar Tshiebwe was called for a foul that his head coach John Calipari disagreed with. Calipari was visibly angry at the call and the referees, and he drew a technical foul.
Less than three minutes later, John Fulkerson made a play that altered the course of the night.
In an attempt to retain possession of a ball going out of bounds, he threw the basketball at a Kentucky player. It worked – the ball bounced off the player and the Vols retained possession.
Fulkerson fell into Kentucky’s bench and things got heated.
Kentucky's strength and conditioning coach, Rob Harris, got in the way of the Vols who went to help Fulkerson off the floor. Zakai Zeigler bumped into Harris, which angered the Kentucky bench, and the two teams had to be separated.
“I just know Zakai had said a strength and conditioning coach had shoved him,” freshman guard Kennedy Chandler said. “And I’m like ‘Why is he shoving you when you’re trying to help Fulky.’ Things like that pumps us up . . . It gives us great energy and lets us know that they aren’t going to punk us.”
Kentucky’s bench and Zeigler were both given technical fouls – an unfair punishment in Barnes’ eyes.
“I actually said to (referee) Doug (Shows), ‘That’s not a really good rule,’” Barnes said. “’Our player gets a technical foul, what do you do to the trainer?’ And he said, ‘Well nothing.’ That’s something the rules committee needs to talk about. They really do.”
“I told him, ‘If that’s the way it’s going to be, I’m going to get my trainer involved in every game and try and get a technical foul on the other team.’”
Regardless, that moment energized the Vols to play their best basketball of the season, and they went on 15-1 run over the next four minutes. While Tennessee’s offense was rolling, Kentucky went the next 11 minutes without a field goal.
The Vols used a similar 12-2 run in the second half to pull away from the Wildcats after Kentucky had cut Tennessee’s lead to as few as 8.
“We just kept pushing and pushing," Chandler said. "They made their runs – they didn’t give up – but they made their runs, but we had to finish out. We had to finish out strong.”
Four Vols totaled 14 or more points – led by Santiago Vescovi’s 18 – as they improved to 19-6 on the year to move into a tie with Kentucky for second place in the SEC at 10-3.
The Vols have won their last eight SEC games since that fateful loss a month ago, and they have completely revitalized their team in the process.
“This game was personal, honestly,” Chandler said. “We came out to Lexington and we didn’t play our best. I felt like Kentucky thought that’s the team who we were. But we knew we were capable of being a better team than when we played down there. I felt like they took us for granted.”