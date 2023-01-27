The No. 4 Vols (17-3) are set to take on No. 10 Texas for the premier game of the final SEC/Big 12 challenge at 6 p.m. on Saturday. College GameDay will be coming to Thompson-Boling Arena for the first time since Jan. 15, 2011 when the Vols took down Vanderbilt 67-64.
Tennessee will boast the nation's top-ranked defense heading into the top-10 bout — a defense that has allowed more than 70 points just twice this season and more than 60 points just five times. Ten times this season, the Vols’ opponent failed to reach 50 points.
Here’s some more stats: No. 1 adjusted defensive efficiency at 82.7 points per 100 possessions, No. 1 in field goal percentage (.339) and three-point field goal percentage (.216) defense.
It has all been centered around team defense — help side, filling gaps and stopping the ball. If one man is out of rotation, someone else is.
“We’ve got three, four guys that can really guard the ball and guys that really understand how to fix some things,” head coach Rick Barnes said. We talk about fix-it guys. We’ve got some of those guys obviously — more of those guys than a year ago.”
The buzz around this defense is getting a little repetitive, but it’s the story of the season for the Vols and the Barnes era. It has been suffocating for 40 minutes a night since Nov. 7 on opening day.
However, this year’s group seems to be on a different level. In past years, the Vols haven’t been able to get over the hump despite being an elite defensive team.
You could see indicators that that can be the case once again this year, but if sports have shown us anything, it’s that every season is different.
“We were solid (last year). I think we’ve always been solid defensively, but some years you can be better than others when guys are really willing to buy in and know we can be really good here,” Barnes said. “We’ve still got to rebound it better, but overall, I think all of the credit goes to the player’s mindset that they know they want to be better than a year ago.”
The Vols brought back most of their roster from last years SEC tournament championship squad, which means that they are more seasoned and improved on both sides of the ball.
There is a new metric called the ‘kill shot,’ which documents each time a team ignites a 10-0 run, and the Vols are among the best at doing so while being among the best at preventing them. The defense is the reason for it.
At 22 kill shots, Tennessee is tied for the second most while allowing just three. That means that at any given point in any given game, the Vols can storm back or put the game on ice, averaging one kill shot per game.
In past years, the Vols have had stifling defense but couldn’t get over the hump because of below average offense. This metric says that the Vols offense is capable of backing up the defense.
Saturday’s matchup with the Longhorns will give a real indication of how far this team has come since last year’s round of 32 exit with March right around the corner.
“They’re not going to beat themselves,” Barnes said. “They’re definitely not going to beat themselves. Defensively, they know exactly what they want to get done. Offensively, they’ve got guys that I think they’re going to look to take advantage of mismatches, do those type things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.