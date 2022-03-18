INDIANAPOLIS – Ahead of No. 3 Tennessee’s Second Round game against No. 11 Michigan, The Daily Beacon spoke with The Michigan Daily sports writers Josh Taubman, Nick Stoll and Jack Kingsley to preview the Wolverines and things to keep an eye on Saturday.
How important do you think DeVante’ Jones’ status is for Michigan tomorrow?
Taubman: “I think it’s pretty important. He started as their point guard every single game prior to Thursday. Frankie Collins filled in pretty well yesterday, but DeVante’ is their only other true point guard who really facilitates the offense. And you could see in the stretches where Frankie Collins wasn’t out there that Michigan’s offense was a lot more stagnant and they really couldn’t move the ball or score that well. I think he’s huge just for the offense to actually flow. And he also adds a lot defensively. He has a 6-foot-7 wingspan so he’s able to disrupt a lot of passing lanes. He adds a lot of value out there.”
Stoll: “I think for Tennessee, they don’t really have to prepare much differently whether he’s there or not. Frankie and DeVante’ really play a similar game. Neither of them are really elite shooters – they’re both slashers, they get to the basket, create passes and opportunities for their teammates. Devante’ is a better shooter than Frankie. He can make more things happen, he’s a little bit more secure with the ball. Michigan having him would make a big difference for their offense, however, I don’t think it really changes Tennessee’s gameplan defensively.”
No. 11 seeds often have success in the NCAA Tournament. Do you whittle that down to a team being emboldened by their first-round victory or taking things more seriously knowing they’re one loss away from their season ending?
Taubman: “I think it’s almost the opposite effect, because they’re the No. 11 seed and they didn’t even know if they would be making the NCAA Tournament, it’s almost like they’re playing with house money a little bit. They’ve got nothing to lose because they didn’t even expect to make it this far. Michigan, it’s a little bit different because they obviously came into the year ranked in the top-10 and thought they’d be firmly in the NCAA Tournament the whole season. But because the first half of their season went so poorly, they basically had to have pulled out a lot of games like they needed to pull out just to remain on the bubble. Now that they’re in the NCAA Tournament, it’s a chance for them at least to prove that, yeah, the season didn’t go as expected, but they can still salvage it and make something of it.”
Stoll: “I feel like Michigan has been playing around the point that a loss might end their season for a while now – since some time in February, frankly. Though this time, it’s obviously a lot more concrete – you lose, you are officially gone – I think they’ve had that mentality for a long time. But I don’t know if that’s necessarily made a difference. As you guys might know, Michigan has alternated wins and losses since early February. And if you buy into that at all, they won Thursday, it almost seems inevitable that they’re going to lose tomorrow. But I don’t really think the mentality of that ‘lose and out’ has really changed from last week to this week now.”
What are some of the challenges that Hunter Dickinson presents down low?
Kingsley: “He’s obviously a really good player. For a lot of this season, he’s been the really only thing that’s worked for them offensively. He’s become a much better shooter. Teams have to respect his jump shot now, which I think has opened more for the offense ever since that happened. Now, DeVante’ Jones, he’s gotten better himself, but also having to respect against Dickinson’s jump shot in the pick and roll, it opens up more driving lanes for DeVante’. Down low, Tennessee has played well against bigs, but their talent is in the backcourt and I imagine Michigan’s plan will be to feed Dickinson as much as they can until it stops working.”
Stoll: “The one setback that can happen with having a player like Dickinson is it can make Michigan predictable. But I think the teams that have found success against them – take Indiana in the Big 10 Tournament for example – is when they take away those passing lanes to get it in t Dickinson, and then Michigan really can’t run the offense they want to and they stagnate. Tennessee is great at forcing turnovers, getting hands in passing lanes, being that force on defense. And I think if they can cut off those valves to Dickinson and really mitigate what he can do, that’s probably how they come away with the game. If they let it get in to Dickinson, it could get ugly down low.”
Who in your opinion is the most important for Michigan to contain, and who do you think the most important for Tennessee to contain?
Kingsley: “I think for Michigan it’s probably Santiago Vesccovi. Michigan’s struggled with perimeter defense for a lot of the season. Yesterday, they played really well defensively I thought against Colorado State, but they did get burned at times from deep, and that’s really what allowed Colorado State to jump out to that lead and stay in the game even when Michigan was surging. So I think just limiting his shots, limiting his looks, that’s probably the biggest for Michigan. And for Tennessee, like we just talked about, it’s Dickinson. Michigan’s offense is not nearly the same when they can’t get him the ball.”
Taubman: “I will also say a dark horse person to contain for Tennessee is Caleb Houstan. He’s been very inconsistent, very streaky all year, but he is probably on paper their best three-point shooter. And there was a stretch in the Colorado State game where he made three three-pointers in a couple of minutes, and that really expanded the lead for good for them. If he gets going, it helps Michigan’s offense flow a lot better. He’s definitely someone they have to look to contain.”
Stoll: “I’ll double down on Vescovi. Outside, especially yesterday, Colorado State wasn’t really making the shots, when they did get Hunter Dickinson switched on a shooter, they got what they wanted there. If Tennessee could hit those shots, it could put them away. And I’ll throw in a third person that can get dangerous, it’s Moussa Diabate. The problem with him for a lot of teams ends up being – he’s 6-foot-11, he’s playing the four. The four is not really big enough to contain him down low. His post moves can eat teams up. If he gets going, teams are forced to respect him which opens up that Dickinson more, which can be problematic.”
What are your final predictions for the game?
Taubman: “I think it will be a close game. I definitely see Michigan coming out playing pretty motivated. Regardless of the fact they have won and then lost games consecutively for over a month, I just think Tennessee has too much talent and Michigan is too inconsistent of a team to really compete with them for a full 40 minutes. I think it’s close throughout, but Tennessee ultimately pulls away and wins.”
Stoll: “You guys said earlier you felt Tennessee was one of the hottest, if not the hottest team in the country. I’ll say I think Tennessee is not only one of the hottest teams in the country, but one of the best teams in the country. I don’t think Michigan’s going to be able to keep up with it, frankly. I think the Volunteers will be able to build a solid lead. I actually don’t think it’ll be close, I think it might be a double-digit win for Tennessee.”
Kingsley: “I think we’re all buying into the – they won on Thursday so they’re going to lose the next one. But for more actual basketball reason, Terrance Williams and Jace Howard both said earlier they think Tennessee is a really good transition team. Michigan tends to struggle in transition. When they beat Michigan State a few weeks ago, they really cut down on that. If they can’t the game could get out of hand quickly and I think also a double-digit loss.”