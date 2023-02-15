March Madness is just around the corner and the tournament picture is becoming more and more clear with each week.
The Vols have just six games left in the regular season and the Lady Vols have just four games remaining. Here is where Tennessee lands in major tournament projections.
The Volsare currently a No. 3 seed in ESPN’s Bracketology and will play in the Midwest Region. The top seeds in the Midwest are Purdue and Texas at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. In this bracket, the Vols will play Furman in the first round in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Why this bracket favors the Vols
The top two seeds in this bracket are arguably two of the weaker top seeds. The Vols cruised past Texas in January and there is no reason why they wouldn’t beat the Longhorns on a neutral court if they meet in the Sweet 16.
Purdue looked untouchable for a while but has since dropped games to Indiana and Northwestern. The Boilermakers are great, but beatable.
Why this bracket doesn’t favor the Vols
Furman has been torching its conference opponents and has even defeated some Power 5 teams like South Carolina, which it beat by 19 points. The Paladins have all the makings to pull off a first-round upset over a team that has dropped some gimme games — i.e. Colorado, Florida, Vanderbilt.
If the Vols avoid an upset, they will likely be greeted by the No. 6 seed, Rutgers, in the second round. Rutgers pulled off a huge upset against Purdue earlier this season and has proved to be a tough team. The Scarlet Knights have the second-best defense in the country behind Tennessee and would cause problems for the Vols’ spotty offense.
NCAA.comalso has Tennessee as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest region, but the Vols have some different opponents in this projection. Purdue and Kansas are the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in this projection and Tennessee would take on Iona in the first round.
Why this bracket favors the Vols
Just like ESPN’s projection, this bracket has some beatable top seeds. Purdue is again the No. 1 seed and the Vols beat Kansas handily in November.
There are also teams like Xavier, North Carolina, Duke and Providence who haven’t shown much to awe at so far.
Why this bracket doesn’t favor the Vols
Once again, if the Vols make it out of the first round, they will play a really tough Rutgers team. It is also hard to beat a team twice, and the Vols would have to do that if they saw Kansas in the Sweet 16.
A No. 1 seed might be out of reach for Tennessee at this point, but the Vols could very likely secure a No. 2 seed if they win out the season and have a solid showing in the SEC Tournament. A No. 3 seed wouldn’t be the end of the world, but the ideal situation for Tennessee would be getting the No. 2 seed.
Wednesday night is a prime opportunity for the Vols to build some tournament stock as they take on No. 1 Alabama at 7 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Lady Volssit as a No. 7 seed in ESPN’s Bracketology, putting them in the Greeneville Region right now. They would match up with No. 10 seed Washington State in the first round. Looking at the SEC, Tennessee is the third-highest seed behind No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 LSU.
Why this bracket favors the Lady Vols
The Durham region will play the Sweet 16 in Greeneville instead of Seattle. It is safe to assume that the NCAA will try and keep Tennessee as close to home as possible.
The first-round matchup with Washington State is not a scary one. Looking at common opponents, the Cougars hold two losses to Colorado and a blowout loss to Stanford. The Lady Vols played Stanford close, and beat Colorado handily earlier this year.
The No. 2 seed, and host, Duke makes a unique matchup for Tennessee. Former Lady Vol Kara Lawson and Duke against former Lady Vols and now head coach Kellie Harper and Tennessee. The storylines will be great, if the matchup comes to fruition.
Why this bracket doesn’t favor the Lady Vols
Duke is 22-3 on the year, holding losses to Florida State, UConn and North Carolina. The Blue Devils have looked dominant, especially on their home floor. The matchup would be tough for Tennessee, to say the least.
Indiana is the No. 1 seed on the Lady Vols’ projected side of the bracket. The Hoosiers are playing very good basketball right now and have already beat Tennessee this season. This bracket isn’t favorable for a deep run for Tennessee.
The road can get easier though.
With just four regular-season games remaining, the Lady Vols have ample opportunity to improve their stock. Traveling to Arkansas on Thursday, and hosting No. 1 South Carolina later this month both provide Tennessee with an opportunity to move up in seeding. A run in the SEC tournament wouldn’t hurt either.
