The craziness that comes with scheduling basketball games in a COVID-19 season continues for Tennessee as the Vols' Jan. 12 matchup with Vanderbilt has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Commodores' program.
Tuesday's matchup between the instate rivals wasn't originally supposed to happen but was scheduled after COVID-19 outbreaks at Missouri and South Carolina cancelled each teams original mid week matchup.
The Vols, who traveled to Nashville Monday, will now travel back to Knoxville and begin preparing for their home matchup Saturday against Vanderbilt, though that game is also subject to change.