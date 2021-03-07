After eight days off, Tennessee looked poised to fall victim to the same mistakes that have led to its struggles over the last month, however, the Vols’ defense took it up a notch, securing the 65-54 comeback win.
Neither team created much separation in the first seven minutes, but from there Florida stepped up the intensity and the Vols didn’t match it, allowing the Gators to go on a 21-6 run.
Florida’s lead ballooned to as much as 14 points due to strong offensive rebounding, Florida recorded seven second chance points in the first half, and poor perimeter shooting for Tennessee.
Victor Bailey’s three-pointer with 3:46 left in the half was just Tennessee’s second made triple of the opening half as the Vols went two-of-12 from beyond the arc.
The Vols appeared lifeless with no answers for Mike White and the Gators, but Tennessee was able to find a different gear, specifically on the defensive end, to complete a senior day comeback.
"At no point were there nerves that we couldn't fight back," Tennessee forward John Fulkerson said. "We had the best practices we've had all year this week and we really went at it. I knew Florida was going to make a run and that we were going to respond. That showed what we accomplished this week."
Bailey’s three-pointer, as well as an and-one on the possession before, sparked life back into Tennessee and Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee would hold Florida scoreless the final 3:57 of the half as they used an 8-0 run to cut the Gators’ lead to 33-28 at halftime.
After a lackluster start to the second half, Florida’s lead remained five at the under 16 minute media timeout. From there, Tennessee took over the game by playing harassing defense and getting strong offensive contributions from a trio of Vols.
Two three-point plays and a transition layup from Bailey helped jump start a 13-2 Tennessee run that gave the Vols an eight point lead they would never relinquish.
Bailey ended the game with 14 points on five-of-11 shooting and two-of-seven shooting from three-point range.
Keon Johnson tied Bailey with a team high 14 points and the freshman brought the energy for the Vols, particularly in the second half. Johnson shot an efficient seven-of-10 from the field while adding three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The third offensive contributor for Tennessee came from an unlikely source as senior John Fulkerson overcame his recent struggles to score 14 points on six-of-10 shooting. Fulkerson was more than just a scorer though, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out four assists without a turnover.
“I told him at halftime if he’ll get back to playing with that much force we’ll get back exactly where we want to be,” Barnes said. “He made a couple moves where he really played above the rim. He made some plays. This week if we can just get that and get it bottled up it’s going to be good.”
The senior from Kingsport, Tennessee had an emotional moment as he was checked out of the game in the last minute. In tears, Fulkerson slapped the Tennessee logo at midcourt and was greeted with rousing cheers and hugs from teammates.
“What was going through my mind was all the memories I’ve made and all the relationships I’ve made,” Fulkerson said. “I really can’t put it into words. It’s memories that I’ll remember forever and relationships I’ll remember forever.”
Yves Pons, the Vols’ other senior, earned a standing ovation from fans as well as he checked out of his final game at Thompson Boling Arena. The France native struggled offensively Sunday, five points on two-of-eight shooting, but added eight rebounds and a momentum changing block in the second half.
Despite the strong offensive showings from Fulkerson, Bailey and Johnson, it was Tennessee’s defense that led the way to the comeback.
The Gators scored just 21 points in the final 23:57 of the game. Florida shot 31% from the field in the second half and made zero-of-four triples while turning the ball over 10 times.
"I was just doing my job getting rebounds, playing defense and protecting the rim," Pons said of the Vols' defense. "Everybody did their job and it feels great to finish my last home game like that.”
Even with solid offense in the second half, Tennessee’s shooting remained poor. The Vols shot 44% from the floor but a putrid three-of-21 from beyond the arc.
Tennessee was able to find offensive success despite poor shooting in part due to strong offensive rebounding in the second half. The Vols got 12 offensive rebounds in the second half and seven second chance points.
Consistency is always the key word, but Tennessee showed ways it could have offensive success when the three-point shot wasn’t falling, something the Vols had struggled to do up to this point in the season.
“I know their players (Florida) were probably a little bit fatigued,” Barnes said. “They play hard on offense and they play hard on defense. That segment where we got four or five offensive rebounds we were just getting to the ball a little bit faster.”
The win improves Tennessee’s record to 17-7 (10-7 SEC) as they enter tournament play.
The Vols will enter the SEC Tournament as a four seed and will receive a double bye. Tennessee will begin play in Nashville at 2:30 p.m. ET and will face the winner of the Florida vs. Vanderbilt/ Texas A&M game.